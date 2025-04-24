Buh-bye ActBlue! Trump set to sign memorandum targeting foreign dollars in American elections

You know how every time legislators pass a law that targets pedophiles, or child sex abusers, and the LGBTQ++ mafia cries about how this will “disproporationately” affect them, thus signaling to us all who the culprits of such crimes mostly are?

Well, here’s another example of that phenomenon, from a report at Politico today:

Trump to target ActBlue in presidential memorandum In a shot at ActBlue, the left’s major online donation platform, President Donald Trump plans to sign a presidential memorandum on Thursday that he will cast as cracking down on foreign contributions in American elections, according to a person familiar with the policy and granted anonymity to discuss not-yet-public details.

Politico is getting ahead of itself though because funny enough, it’s not like the memorandum appears to actually be mentioning ActBlue by name at all. Trump is simply working to close loopholes to eliminate “foreign contributions in American elections”—as it is already illegal—and if that derails the Democrat fundraising machine, then one can only infer they’re the greatest perpetrators of such crimes.

Which is what we basically already “knew.” ActBlue has been embroiled in one scandal after another, with the obvious implication being that it’s a money-laundering front. Recall that this past December, ActBlue revealed that it “had not automatically blocked donations made with foreign-purchased gift cards until September 2024.” Because there’s nothing weird about donors who somehow all have gift cards that were purchased outside of the country and are seriously committed to the Democrat cause, but have no other forms of payment except these foreign-bought gift cards.

And don’t forget this either:

Separately, a Republican watchdog in August claimed that it found more than 60,000 potential discrepancies in donations made to the Biden-Harris presidential campaigns. Fair Election Fund said it had contacted tens of thousands of people named in a Federal Election Commission report as small-dollar donors who didn't recall making donations.

Which seems to be continuing still today:

Anyone in the DOJ can feel free to reach out to me personally to discuss.



This is directly from public filing from ActBlue.



I have never knowingly made a contribution to ANY political candidate in my life, let alone one in Kansas.



I've never stepped foot there. pic.twitter.com/UeObVxEGFg — Matt Van Swol (@matt_vanswol) April 24, 2025

DataRepublican honed in on what appears to be an unconscious admission of guilt:

What first tipped me about ActBlue for me was a leaked memo published by @DailySignal .



In it, ActBlue states they need to "move away from the dominance of small-dollar donors whose preferences may not align with the broader electorate."



That made no sense to me. By definition,… https://t.co/YVNlptmJLs pic.twitter.com/0ov4mdNE4y — DataRepublican (small r) (@DataRepublican) April 24, 2025

But it’s not just Democrats profiting—a “Republican” congressman from Alabama took home $165,000 in 2024 alone. Can you say “Uniparty”?

