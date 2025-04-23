Britain bans French philosopher who conceptualized the 'great replacement' theory, from entering country

The British government, led by the radically globalist Labour Party and far-left Prime Minister Keir Starmer, has banned 78-year-old French philosopher and author Renaud Camus from entering the country, alleging that his ‘controversial’ views on mass immigration are a threat to “the public good.”

In truth, Camus’ views are the only thing that could save Britain, which is being literally overtaken by a massive wave of Muslim immigration.

The government fears and despises Camus, as he was the originator of the term “The Great Replacement” to describe the belief that mass migration is leading to the demographic replacement of native British citizens, as well as Europeans in general-- and Americans and Canadians with European ancestry.

Camus had been slated to speak at a ‘nationalist’ event later this month, but that appearance has been cancelled after the UK Home Office denied his travel authorization, telling Camus his presence was “not considered to be conducive to the public good.” You know whose presence is actually not “conducive to the public good?” Keir Starmer’s for starters. And Sadiq Khan’s.

And Theresa May’s. And Boris Johnson’s. And Liz Truss’s. And…well, you get the idea.

Camus is the latest in a long line of folks the U.K. has banned-- or considered banning -- from entering its environs.

That list includes Donald Trump, Michael Savage, L. Ron Hubbard, Martha Stewart, Lenny Bruce, Mike Tyson, Dog the Bounty Hunter, and, if memory serves, Rush Limbaugh. If the U.K. continues on its present track, anyone to the right of V.I. Lenin will soon be denied entry.

Unless, of course, they are illegals or Muslims, or better still, both, in which case they will be welcomed with open arms — and possibly open legs, judging by the sheer number of hyper-woke women residing in the Kingdom.

As a public service, I have compiled a short list of people who, if they were alive today, would be banned from entering the U.K. due to their perceived right-wing extremism, insufficient wokeness, or adherence to Christian principles. You may have even heard of some of them. The list:



*Plato

*Socrates

*Cicero

*Shakespeare

*John Locke

*Adam Smith

*Benjamin Disraeli

*Winston Churchill

*Bernard ‘Viscount’ Montgomery

*Harry Truman

*Milton Friedman

*JFK

*Pope John Paul II

*Margaret Thatcher

*Ronald Reagan

*Elon Musk

*Joe Rogan

*Eric Cartman

*P’nut the Squirrel



Image: Renaud Camus, via Wikipedia // CC BY-SA 2.0