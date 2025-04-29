Blue governor fat cats love regressive taxes

Illinois Democrats have super majorities in both legislative bodies. They also control all major offices in Illinois, and they have both U.S. Senate seats—and they all love to tax the people. Nothing is never enough.

The motor fuel tax is going to continue rising. In July, it will be up to 48 cents per gallon—up from 19 cents in 2019. That is up 152% in six years. But the Democrats say they need more:

It might not stop there as state lawmakers are floating a vehicle mileage tax because they claim they’re not getting enough money for roads.

Illinois has the second-highest motor fuel tax in the country, only behind California, which is also run by Democrats. Democrats say they care about the poor and middle classes, but the gas tax is a regressive tax that harms the people with the lowest income the most.

Isn’t it a little bit hypocritical and ironic to have such reliance on gasoline taxes when Democrats want to outlaw its use? Democrats are endlessly complaining about the cost of tariffs, but the gas tax increases are tariffs on everyone, whereas people have a choice to avoid many of Trump’s tariffs. For example, only a small percentage buy a car each year.

The media and other Democrats are continuously complaining about how average families would pay a few thousand more each year with the tariffs, but never complained about Biden policies that caused actual inflation, and which continues to cost average families an additional $10,000 every year.

Illinois is also one of three states that stacks sales tax, another regressive tax, on top of gasoline tax. That adds around 15 cents to the price of gasoline, which increases as prices go up. Illinois coffers benefited greatly when Biden’s inflation and energy policies caused prices to skyrocket. The people suffered, but the politicians were happy.

Per Google AI, convenience stores cost millions to build. The estimated gross profit per gallon is around 30 cents, and net profit per gallon is three to seven cents—but Democrats just prattle on about greedy oil companies. Meanwhile, government entities invest and produce nothing, yet in Illinois the total taxes per gallon is over 80 cents—and we never hear about the greedy government.

Illinois now has the privilege of being the highest taxed state in the country. We are number one. For property taxes, another regressive tax, we ranked second.

It is no wonder people and businesses are leaving Illinois, for more welcoming states like Tennessee, Arkansas, Texas, North Carolina, and Florida. Illinois forfeited more than 56,000 citizens in 2024, only being beaten by New York and California (also Democrat-run states). And Illinois’s unemployment rate is the fifth highest in the nation—but we love welcoming illegals and love giving them a lot of our money. We also have the most underfunded public pension in the country.

So what happens when a Democrat governor has such poor results?

Not much. Illinois governor JB Pritzker is out campaigning for president and demanding an uprising against Trump and anyone who voted for him. He can’t stand secure borders, or trying to control the federal budget. He can’t stand the thought of a smaller government, fewer regulations, and lower taxes. He doesn’t think people should have the freedom of choice of what kind of car or appliance they buy.

Why would we believe governors who refuse to enforce immigration laws would enforce those laws, or any other laws they don’t like, if they are president? Wouldn’t it be stupid to believe them?

And of course the mostly complicit media will be out campaigning for whichever Democrat is running. They will ignore results and policies and say how Democrats want to unite the country while they call Republicans every vicious name of which they can think. The media will care as little about the record of Democrats as they cared about the corruption and criminal activity of the Bidens and Clintons.

They still pretend that they didn’t know Biden was incompetent, and that someone else was running the show and signing the documents. And of course outlets like CBS on 60 Minutes will brag about how honest and independent they are as they ignore their own record of intentionally spreading information.

