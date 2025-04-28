Biden set Trump up for the illegal immigrant version of ‘Sophie’s Choice’

(Warning: There are spoilers coming up if you haven’t read William Styron’s 1979 novel, Sophie’s Choice, or watched the 1982 movie adaptation.)

The big story currently roiling the media, which takes its marching orders from the Democrat party (explaining why Trump’s coverage is 92% negative), is that the cruel Trump administration is either forcing American infants out of the country or separating them from their mothers by leaving them in the country. What we’re seeing is how the Biden administration intentionally teed up a million “Sophie’s Choice” moments for any Republican who tries to address illegal immigration.

From practically the first moment he entered office, Biden started shipping hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens away from the border and into America’s interior. The government then paid bazillions of taxpayer dollars to house illegal aliens in luxury hotels in New York City and essentially allowed them to take over Midwestern towns.

The goal was obvious: Most would melt into the interior, never to be seen again. The dates for their “due process” hearings to determine that they were, in fact, illegal aliens without refugee status have been set for ten years into the future. This endless delay is because Biden allegedly wanted to prevent crowded ICE holding cells. Trump, of course, has prevented those crowds by making it clear that the door to illegal immigrants is firmly shut, the benefits spigot is turned off, and law enforcement is on to them.

The difference, as Libs of TikTok says, is staggering:

The border numbers are staggering.



Under Biden we averaged 11k-15k border encounters a day.



In the last 24 hours there were 178.



We didn’t need new legislation to secure our border. All we needed was a new President. pic.twitter.com/0ueyJCsabz — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) April 28, 2025 The situation on Biden’s watch was, of course, deliberate. As Tom Homan explained, illegal aliens weren’t languishing in ICE facilities for a decade; they were there for, on average, 30 days: .@RealTomHoman explains why the Biden Administration purposely housed illegal immigrants in hotels instead of ICE detention facilities — so they'd never appear before a judge: "This is about selling this country out for future political power." pic.twitter.com/okokwyX9jr — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) April 28, 2025 The situation on Biden’s watch was, of course, deliberate. As Tom Homan explained, illegal aliens weren’t languishing in ICE facilities for a decade; they were there for, on average, 30 days:

The push to get them into the interior was intended to integrate them into America, so that they’d have kids, jobs, and concerned upper-middle-class white women who hired them as nannies. Then, when they finally had their hearings, we’d be told that they had American children, thanks to birthright citizenship, and paid their taxes. Additionally, those leftist white ladies would do anything to keep in place the women doing the hard work of raising their children.

It’s the anchor babies, of course, that were most important. If you can get an illegal alien woman out of the country before she gives birth—something very possible within 30 days—you lose the “it’s for the (American) children” sob story.

That sob story, which a federal district court judge just generated, is incredibly important. These were intended to hit leftists right in their emotional sweet spot:

The lockstep reporting is endless. Just search “two-year-old deported,” and you’ll see that every drive-by media outlet has virtually identical headlines.

The reality is a bit different. The illegal alien mother requested that her child come with her. That’s all. It’s precisely as if I moved abroad and took my infant with me.

BREAKING VIDEO - SecState Marco Rubio NUKES Kristen Welker for misleading headline about deported mother and two-year-old https://t.co/x4dyTYGl7h pic.twitter.com/DkdjmVoqdW — The Right Scoop (@TheRightScoop) April 27, 2025

As Rubio said, the U.S. would be castigated as unbelievably cruel were it to say that the infant, as a birthright citizen, must stay behind. And sure enough, that scenario—the infant staying behind—is exactly what the Democrat operatives dug up:

My favorite in this genre is the claim that “She had no criminal records.” Well, yes, she did: She was in America illegally. Moreover, and this is the kicker for purposes of how the Biden system was intended to work, “Sanchez had an outstanding deportation order after missing an immigration hearing in 2019.”

That was always the plan. They come to America, they get shuffled into the system, they have children, their hearings are irrelevant, and—voila!—millions of new Americans, all indebted to the Democrat party and displacing people who have deep and legal ties to America.

With this, you see exactly what the Biden administration wanted, which I call the illegal immigrant “Sophie’s Choice.” And here’s the spoiler I promised: Sophie, a Polish woman waiting in line with her two children at Auschwitz is approached by a Nazi who tells her that she must select one child to be killed or both will die. Of course, eventually, both die, but not before Sophie is emotionally destroyed by having handed her daughter over to the Nazis for immediate death in order to save her son.

We Americans are being told that, whether these children go to their mother’s legal country or stay in America, the outcome is equally cruel. And of course, the subliminal message is that the Trump administration and those who support it are the modern equivalent of Nazis sending children to the gas chambers.