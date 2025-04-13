Assassination culture comes for America

The Left doesn’t know what a woman is. Actually, that’s not quite true. For them, a woman is whatever mentally ill men say it is, particularly if one of them wants to beat—figuratively and actually--real women in women’s sports. A degree in biology isn‘t required to determine eligibility for that.

But what is a man? Democrats say whatever it is it’s toxic and they have a handle on how to detoxify it, which apparently requires feminizing manhood, which is a problem because they don’t know what women or men actually are.

Defining what it is to be a man is a book-length topic. For the moment, let’s agree an essentially element of manhood is recognizing one’s capacity for violence, but keeping it under voluntary control to preserve the social contract and rule of law. That’s why most men—let’s call them and women of like mind “Normal Americans”-- own effective firearms but never use them for ill.

Likewise, the Left pretends words are not only of utmost importance, they’re deadly, thus their insistence on fanciful pronouns. When their words are used to provoke crimes, they’re suddenly harmless and can’t be blamed for the resulting violence.

Now we’ve discovered, according to the Network Contagion Research Institute (NCRI), many Americans are stark raving mad. Their study reveals what they call “assassination culture,” an acceptance of premeditated murder for political purposes.

The NCRI study links this cultural shift to the December 2024 assassination of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson by Luigi Mangione. In the aftermath, researchers observed a disturbing surge of viral memes glorifying Mangione, which effectively turned him into a folk hero among certain corners of the internet. As a result, there has been a surge of copycat behavior targeting wealthy and conservative public figures.

Graphic: X Screenshot

At least 31.6% of all people responding to the study think the murder of Elon Musk at least partly justifiable, and 38.5% think the same for Donald Trump. Consider this: nearly 40% of this group of Americans think the murder of a POTUS is to some degree justifiable, and they are willing to say that to strangers conducting a study! How much of the social contract--the universally understood beliefs and behaviors necessary for our society to exist—has been discarded for that to happen?

It's probably no surprise to see nearly 49% of self-identified leftists willing to see Musk murdered, nor is 55% for Trump. These, after all, are people who suffer from Trump Derangement Syndrome, people in a constant state of rage. Musk and Trump are destroying “our democracy,” they’re racist, fascist and both are worse than Hitler. These are the same people who wanted Americans who disobeyed fraudulent and unnecessary Covid rules financially destroyed, jailed, even killed.

More concerning are the results for destroying Tesla Dealerships. Some 40% of all respondents thought that was pretty much acceptable, while nearly 58% of leftists agreed. That’s property destruction in the millions, potentially billions, and because arson is the currently preferred method, murder is a very real possibility. Shouldn’t, in a sane, healthy society, there be a much greater gap between those approving of assassination and those approving of destruction of property? No one should approve of violent crime but that many, circa 2025, do?

"These are not isolated opinions," the report says. "They are part of a tightly connected belief system linked to what we call left-wing authoritarianism."

No kidding.

A recent set of four psychological studies in England and America showed leftists have little empathy for conservatives, but “Conservatives’ empathic responses remained relatively stable regardless of the target’s political affiliation.”

Were these studies the only indicators of such social pathology, such cavalier disregard for the beliefs necessary to preserve the social contract, we might ignore them, but they’re not. Even as DOGE discovers hundreds of billions in outrages like thousands of people not yet born getting unemployment payouts, Democrats can only attack Musk and Trump for saving Americans untold billions and exposing rampant criminality.

We’re to “believe the science,” and it’s now telling us Normal Americans—men and women who know evil lurks within us all and keep it under tight, voluntary control--are not at all like as much as 60% of self-described leftists who seem happy to unleash the evil within. Normal Americans aren’t perfect, but they know what happens when rage rules, when hatred consumes the soul and the body politic. They know what men and women are and willingly restrain the very human capability for violence.

Sane, normal Americans must worry that it may be impossible for people with such different views of human nature and political reality to live together in peace. A second civil war may be inevitable.

On a different subject, if you are not already a subscriber, you may not know that we’ve implemented something new: A weekly newsletter with unique content from our editors for subscribers only. These essays alone are worth the cost of the subscription.

Mike McDaniel is a USAF veteran, classically trained musician, Japanese and European fencer, life-long athlete, firearm instructor, retired police officer and high school and college English teacher. He is a published author and blogger. His home blog is Stately McDaniel Manor.