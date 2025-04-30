Another fine mess for California, courtesy of Gavin Newsom: Cops who act like third-world cops because they are third-world cops

Several years ago, a U.S. citizen friend who was originally from Argentina, told me she had a tough time explaining her career choice of police officer in the U.S. to her family back home. That's because police in her country are considered corrupt human rights violators as bad as or worse than common street thugs.

That's about what you get in a lot of third world countries, but that never stopped California's Gov. Gavin Newsom from signing SB 960 in 2022, dropping a U.S. citizenship requirement to become a police officer, in the name of representation and 'diversity.' You could be a proud citizen of the third world and enforce laws the way you enforce laws back home onto the racist and hopelessly flawed Americans. All you needed was a work permit, something readily given to those claiming asylum before their cases are heard.

What could go wrong?

Longtime investigative reporter Dan Noyes, now at ABC7, found what could go wrong:

BELMONT, Calif. (KGO) -- The I-Team has learned that the Belmont police officer arrested for rape last week had an arrest for domestic violence several years ago, before he became an officer. That's raising questions about whether he should have been hired at the Belmont Police Department in the first place. We have new information on his previous arrest and his immigration status. The I-Team confirmed Felipe Gomes is not a U.S. citizen but has a work permit, so he is allowed to serve as a police officer in this state under a recent law signed by Governor Gavin Newsom. Just four months ago, Belmont Police Chief Ken Stenquist presented his new recruits, including 35-year-old Gomes. "He was in the Brazilian Air Force and part of their Air Force Police," Chief Stenquist said. "He was a full-time police soldier and left that position when he moved to the United States. He enjoys practicing jiu jitsu and attending church when he's not working."

Seems they needed to celebrate diversity, so they ended up with a rapist on the force.

Sure, the left claims, he was just a bad seed, there are plenty of those from the domestic population, too.

But there are a lot of these problem cases:

This isn’t an isolated incident, the Los Angeles Sheriff’s Department has already had two DACA deputies arrested. This is one of them. https://t.co/YbCXvv5lXf — F-O-X-5 (@F_O_X_5) April 30, 2025

And the problem in the man's background, which was an accusation of wife-beating in 2017, was delivered to the Belmont Police Department, which ignored it.

But the other problem was in vetting those with records from abroad:

Nevertheless several lawmakers opposed the bill, including Assemblymember Tom Lackey, a Republican from Palmdale and a former California Highway Patrol background investigator. “California law enforcement agencies have limited capabilities to determine the criminal background of foreign nationals, which the federal government does prior to granting citizenship that enables service as a peace officer in most agencies,” Lackey told CalMatters in a statement. “Additionally, someone who is not legally in the U.S. cannot legally possess a firearm, which is an essential tool for officers,” he said.

A non-citizen would not necessarily have, or need to have American values. He could have third-world values, which include shaking down mordidas from citizens, engaging in death squad activity, lying on reports, or in this man's case, extracurricular rape against those too helpless to resist with a side of wife-beating.

These practices are commonly seen in the third world and as the opposition lawmaker said, very difficult to check.

Aside from that, how loyal to America's laws could a foreigner be if he hadn't taken time and commitment to apply for U.S. citizenship, whether he was an illegal granted DACA privileges or legally here on a green card?

Something like this would be opaque to most Democrats like Newsom who don't like the country anyway. How could you be against putting a former foreign cop or death squad member on payroll to police the U.S. citizens if you didn't like the citizens to begin with? It's also weirdly presumptuous that all countries are culturally alike and share Newsom's values.

Now we are seeing a wave of foreign-citizen crime from immense positions of power, such as those of the police. Not only was a helpless person raped, so was the citizenry, at least mentally, to see foreigners like this with full police powers over them.

Image: Screen shot from YouTube video