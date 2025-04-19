Another disloyal officer is fired

On April 12, I wrote Cleaning traitors out of the military. It was the story of Admiral Shoshanna Chatfield, removed from her NATO leadership post for violation of Article 88 of the Uniform Code of Military Justice (UCMJ):

888. ARTICLE 88. Contempt toward Officials Any commissioned officer who uses contemptuous words against the President, the Vice President, Congress, the Secretary of Defense, the Secretary of a military department, the Secretary of Transportation, or the Governor or legislature of any State, Territory, Commonwealth, or possession in which he is on duty or present shall be punished as a court-martial may direct.

Chatfield refused to post official photographs of Donald Trump and Secretary of Defense Pete Hegsethin NATO Headquarters. In an “all hands” meeting, she told her subordinates she—and all under her command—would refuse to obey the lawful orders of the CiC: “we will wait them out for four years.”

On April 9 at my home blog, I wrote The Second Civil War #77: Military Traitors which spoke of rampant violations of Article 88. One anonymous active-duty Major put their numbers at 25% of all serving officers. That’s a recipe for a military coup.

These arguable traitors are the result of a process of seeding the military and our service academies with woke activists, active enemies of our military and America. It was Barack Obama who fired hundreds of actual warriors, replacing them with people like Chatfield. And now we learn the commander of Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, also female, has been relieved of duty, rather obviously for violating Article 88 and potentially other articles of the UCMJ.

Just days after Vice President JD Vance’s March visit to Pituffik Space Base in Greenland, the installation commander sent out an email to the base distancing it from Vance’s criticism of Denmark and its oversight of the territory, Military.com has learned. Col. Susan Meyers, the commander of the 821st Space Base Group who also oversees the Pentagon’s northernmost military base, sent a March 31 message to all personnel at Pituffik seemingly aimed at generating unity among the airmen and Guardians, as well as the Canadians, Danes and Greenlanders who work there, [emphasis mine] following Vance’s appearance. She wrote that she “spent the weekend thinking about Friday’s visit — the actions taken, the words spoken, and how it must have affected each of you.” “I do not presume to understand current politics, but what I do know is the concerns of the U.S. administration discussed by Vice President Vance on Friday are not reflective of Pituffik Space Base,” Meyers wrote in the email, which was communicated to Military.com.

Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell released this:

That Greenland is essential to America’s security and the security of Western Civilization is no secret. Russia and China are devoting enormous military assets to the Arctic to project power and stake territorial claims. Denmark, which essentially rules Greenland, has done little to secure it, and doesn’t remotely have the military power to deter Russia and China or to defend Greenland.

Our current military presence is minimal, so one would think our military commander there would understand she dare not demonstrate weakness, or even worse, defiance of our CiC:

The concerns [policies/orders] of the CiC, relayed through the Vice President, aren’t reflective of Pituffik Space Base?! Is Meyers equally unaware of and/or unconcerned about China’s increasing dominance of space, including the maneuverable, weaponized satellites we’ve observed them testing?

To review: the commander of a small base in one of the world’s hot spots, on an island currently embroiled in international intrigue as President Trump maneuvers for greater control to secure America’s national security and that of our allies, following a visit where the Vice President, acting for the POTUS, affirmed America’s intentions told her entire command and our ostensible allies her command is in overt opposition to the CiC’s intentions and policies.

Being removed from command is a career ender, and one must assume Col. Meyers has service sufficient to retire. However, if Mr. Trump and SecDef Hegseth are truly determined to return our military to its constitutional duties, every officer who violates Article 88 must be court martialed, and meaningful punishments—after full due process—must be imposed. It will not be enough to drive the remaining military saboteurs under cover. All must be rooted out and discipline and loyalty restored.

It's likely SecDef Hegseth knows a great deal more about the UCMJ violations of every officer thus far removed. There are surely other overt acts against proper discipline and the chain of command. That the Trump Administration is acting to retore military discipline and purpose, and is transparent, is as encouraging as the betrayal by so many high-ranking officers is not.

