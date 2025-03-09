Young South African blacks may be cheering Trump’s decision to defund their government

Donald Trump has been paying attention to South Africa. He’s noted the land seizures and race-based violence, and has decided that America won’t be funding the hard-left, racist South African government anymore. Surprisingly, young black South Africans may support him.

Last month, Trump issued an executive order stopping all payments to South Africa. As he explained in a companion fact sheet, his defunding decision was driven by very specific facts:

As encapsulated in its recent land confiscation act to seize disfavored citizens’ property without compensation, the government of South Africa blatantly discriminates against ethnic minority descendants of settler groups.

As long as South Africa continues to support bad actors on the world stage and allows violent attacks on innocent disfavored minority farmers, the United States will stop aid and assistance to the country.

In addition, Trump said, the U.S. will create a plan to bring those “disfavored minority farmers” to America, as victims of racial discrimination.

On Friday, Trump put out a Truth Social post reiterating his intention to bring South African farmers to America:

South Africa is being terrible, plus, to long time Farmers in the country. They are confiscating their LAND and FARMS, and MUCH WORSE THAN THAT. A bad place to be right now, and we are stopping all Federal Funding. To go a step further, any Farmer (with family!) from South Africa, seeking to flee that country for reasons of safety, will be invited into the United States of America with a rapid pathway to Citizenship. This process will begin immediately!

For the New York Times, the claim that whites are suffering in South Africa is a myth. Even the land seizures, reports the Times, are mythical. Thus, its most recent article had the following heading and subheading:

Trump Offers South African Farmers Expedited Citizenship The president falsely claimed on social media that the South African government was confiscating farmland, echoing previous statements that the country was mistreating white people.

So, it’s a myth that the South African government is confiscating farmland? Well, that’s a weird thing to say considering that, a mere three paragraphs into the article, the New York Times says that the government has a new law to confiscate farmland:

In January, President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa signed into law a measure that would allow the government to take land in the public interest without providing compensation...

I guess that, for the Times, it’s not confiscation if the bad white people deserve it.

At The Guardian, the British “news” outlet that is open about its Marxist biases, unlike the Times, which tries to hide them, we learn that Trump is planning to slaughter half a million South African blacks who are utterly dependent on the US to survive. He’s doing so to get back at South Africa for its independence:

The humanitarian consequences of this executive order are devastatingly clear. On 26 February, notices were sent out terminating support for HIV organizations funded by the US President’s Emergency Plan for Aids Relief (Pepfar), initiated in 2003 by then president George W Bush. The termination of funding to Pepfar is catastrophic for South Africa. Studies predict this could result in more than half a million unnecessary deaths and up to half a million new infections. But Trump’s order is an escalation of an existing strategy to condemn, isolate and punish South Africa for charting an independent course for its people and their relationship to the international community at large.

Yes, refusing to give money to a communist government that seizes assets based on race is all part of a plot to punish South Africa for existing as a black-led state. Oh, and it’s also because South Africa dares to support poor, misunderstood Hamas.

While the leftists may be outraged, it’s not clear that young blacks will mind seeing the communist government fall. A South African friend, a farmer looking to immigrate to America, sent me a fascinating video, from a black South African who has been trying to get a handle on what young, black South Africans feel. He found a video of a young man who strongly supports Trump, believing Trump can save South Africa by undermining the communist government that will destroy it if unchecked:

If this isn’t a page straight out of the communist playbook, I don’t know what is. Educate me. The ANC has been pushing this land expropriation without compensation nonsense, claiming it’s about rectifying historical injustices. But let’s call a spade a spade: They want to take land from productive farmers and hand it over to cronies who wouldn’t know a plow from a pitchfork.

I urge you to watch the whole thing, because it may show that, across the world, people—especially young people—are done with Big Government and wokeness, and the damage they bring.

Donald Trump isn’t a white supremacist reactionary to young people across the globe. Instead, he is the voice of a liberation-based future, one in which young people can control their destinies at the local level, free from tyrannical leaders and home and “one world-ists” pulling global strings.

