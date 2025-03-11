With autopen in hand

Back many years ago, Vikki Carr, the very popular Mexican American singer born in El Paso, Texas, had a big hit on the radio called "With Pen in Hand." I thought about that tune when I heard the latest from the gentleman living in Delaware. In other words, did Biden sign all that stuff with pen in hand or was something else going on?

The Biden story continues to get more interesting, from journalists admitting that the cognitive decline was real to now an "autopen" signing his name. This is the story:

Dozens of executive orders signed by former President Joe Biden were authorized with identical autopen signatures -- raising crucial questions about whether he was fully aware of what he was signing, critics say. The conservative Heritage Foundation’s Oversight Project uncovered the situation, prompting Biden detractors such as Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to suggest it could be used to challenge the legitimacy of orders that the 82-year-old former president signed, especially given the concerns about his cognition. “I am demanding the DOJ investigate whether President Biden’s cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval,” Bailey said. “If true, these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void.”

If true is the word here. I guess that the Founding Fathers wanted a real president signing the name on the pardons or executive orders. After all, didn't they sign their names for real, at huge risk, on the Declaration of Independence?

Normally, one would file a story like this in the "crazy call me later" section. However, we are talking about the man that people now admit that may not have been running things after all. In other words, the idea that someone was telling him what to sign or getting out that autopen machine is not inconceivable when we are speaking about President Biden. It's not really pleasant for me to write that but it's possible.

So it may be time for someone to go before Congress and tell us under oath if this is a real story or some political crap.

