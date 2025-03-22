Why domestic terrorism from the left?

Throughout America, we are seeing concentrated, escalating acts of domestic terrorism, from “swatting” of conservative media personalities to the firebombing of Tesla dealerships and street thuggery by activist miscreants (and crazy people) accosting Tesla owners across the country. I would also add the astroturfing of Republican town halls, and what we’re seeing in the form of judicial activism as forms of terrorism.

But why are we seeing this?

We are seeing this because the left have nothing else. Truly.

What is their current platform?

Big, bloated federal government

Grift

Affirmative support for illegal immigration

Defense of antisemites and antisemitism

Active support of trans people in women’s sports, with access to women’s (girls’) dressing rooms.

War in Ukraine

War in Gaza (tacit support for Hamas — disdain for Israel)

Minority acquiescence and fealty to the Democrat party

Inner-city crime

Status quo in education

Gun confiscations and registries

High taxes

Dependency

Globalism

Socialism/Marxism

The issues that the left have glommed onto are deeply unpopular with the American people, in many cases garnering measly support of just 20–30% of the populace. Their candidates are even less appealing. Tim Walz? Bernie Sanders? Gavin Newsom, AOC, Jasmine Crockett?

What the left do have, though, are a lying, compliant media apparatus that allows them to gin up anger and strife among the aggrieved. As Saul Alinsky noted,

The despair is there; now it’s up to us to go in and rub raw the sores of discontent, galvanize them for radical social change. We’ll give them a way to participate in the democratic process, a way to exercise their rights as citizens and strike back at the establishment that oppresses them, instead of giving in to apathy. We’ll start with specific issues — taxes, jobs, consumer problems, pollution — and from there move on to the larger issues: pollution in the Pentagon and the Congress and the board rooms of the megacorporations. Once you organize people, they’ll keep advancing from issue to issue toward the ultimate objective: people power. We’ll not only give them a cause, we’ll make life g------ exciting for them again — life instead of existence. We’ll turn them on.

President Trump’s policies are overwhelmingly supported by the American people. The people in our representative Republic have elected Donald Trump to pursue the agenda that he laid out on the campaign trail. Joe Biden and Kamala Harris laid out a different plan.

A favorite saying or meme of mine has always been “If you could reason with Democrats, there would be no Democrats.”

Democrats, or more particularly leftists, operate from emotion rather than reason. They (and their street lemmings) are prone to emote rather than think, so it makes it difficult to rationally discuss important issues. Like toddlers, if you make a point that they can’t debate, they stomp their feet, flail their arms, and scream at the top of their lungs.

The media never challenge their erroneous assertions — Republicans are gutting Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid. Elon Musk is stealing your personal information and robbing the Treasury. Disbanding the Department of Education is designed to suppress people of color. Cutting the federal workforce will lead to death and destruction. Not permitting trans athletes to compete in women’s sports is an attack on women. Donald Trump advancing his platform is a constitutional crisis.

If we lived in a civil society, Democrat leaders would insist that the acts of terror committed by “their” followers cease and desist. They would “make the case” for their positions (above) to the American people. They can’t, so they terrorize. To this end, the DNC should be deemed a domestic terror organization.

