Who will stop the judges?

We've been watching federal judges playing President or Commander in Chief. I guess that these judges, coincidentally appointed by President Obama or President Biden, have concluded that Article 2 powers apply to a presidency only if a judge in some blue island agrees with his decision.

Glenn Reynolds asserts that this is not going to end well for the judiciary. Let's check out what he wrote:

Now Trump is drawing out the nation’s partisan district judges, causing them to overextend themselves in ways that will cost them -- and the judiciary itself -- a lot. Lower-level federal judges have been issuing orders against the administration, aiming to block Trump-ordered spending cuts, halt layoffs of government employees and more. In the latest incident, Chief Judge James Boasberg of the US District Court for the District of Columbia on Saturday tried to block Trump’s deportation of more than 250 illegal aliens tied to the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, a federally designated foreign terrorist organization. Trump was relying on the Alien Enemies Act of 1798, a venerable statute that allows the president to order the deportation of “alien enemies” in times of war, invasion, incursion or threat thereof. Trump’s deportation order declared that Tren de Aragua members were specifically exported here by the hostile Venezuelan government, as he placed them on airplanes and sent them to points south. Though the law dates back to the 18th century, it has been employed regularly in modern times. A 1948 Supreme Court case, Ludecke v. Watkins, interpreted presidential authority under the law very broadly, holding that it precluded judicial review of the removals.

Another partisan Democrat wearing a robe invested in Trump Derangement Syndrome? Or another Democrat willing to do whatever it takes to save the nation from President Trump? I don't know but it sure looks to me like some of these judges are crossing a line.

Let's hope that Chief Justice Roberts can see how this is going to hurt the judiciary. I remember an incident where Roberts objected to calling judges as Obama or Trump judges. I don't like it either, but these judges are making it a lot easier to conclude that they are not calling balls and strikes fairly.

So come on, Mr. Chief Justice. Stop this or the integrity of your judiciary will continue to deteriorate.

