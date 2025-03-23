When silence is permission

In the last two weeks, we have seen numerous acts of violence and vandalism across the country. First came the coordinated attacks on Teslas, Tesla dealerships, and charging stations. The second is the rash of swatting, targeting conservative voices.

In the midst of these attacks, we saw outrage from conservatives. The Tesla attacks were often aimed at innocent vehicle owners; many of whom bought their EVs to reduce their carbon footprint. In a twist of irony, the radical progressives that set the fires did more damage to the environment than the vehicles ever caused. Going after a highly successful American business in an attempt to put them out of operation not only is pure folly, it puts thousands of employees at risk.

The argument put forth is that Elon Musk is a Nazi; a convenient lie that is the core of their narrative. He has been the face of DOGE and the administration’s long-overdue cost-cutting measures. They want to hurt him, either physically or financially. It was so bad that some networks didn’t even cover his rescue of the stranded crew from the ISS simply because they didn’t want him to get any hint of positive media coverage.

What we saw from the Democrats was pathetic yet entirely expected. Rather than condemn acts of violence, they actually encouraged them. Tim Walz went online, celebrating the negative impact on Tesla stock, despite the fact his state’s pension plan owns a great deal of shares in it. Congresswoman Jasmine Crockett has used her platform to all but encourage more violence, even calling for Elon to be taken out. The left-leaning legacy media barely reported the swatting attempts, and the Tesla vandalism they called “protests.”

Sooner or later, someone is going to be killed, either in a swatting gone wrong, or as a result of the vandalism. Conservatives care about that, and are hoping for a de-escalation of the Left’s rhetoric. What they are getting is either silence or calls for more of the same activities. Silence is the same as permission.

None of this should come as a surprise. During the George Floyd riots, the legacy media referred to those wanton acts of violence as “peaceful protests,” despite the overwhelming evidence to the contrary. Now the same media is turning a blind eye to these events. When they are confronted, they all point to the same thing, January 6th.

It’s a logical fallacy to make such a comparison. Both parties were outraged by January 6th and condoned what happened. To date, only a handful of Democrats have spoken out against what has been happening in the last two weeks.

To frame this properly: Elon Musk is an employee of the Federal Government as an advisor to the President. The attacks against his products and facilities are an attempt to coerce him, force him to do something different. By definition, the use of violence to achieve those goals is terrorism. If this were done to a Supreme Court Justice or a cabinet head, there should be public outrage. Instead, because it is Musk, it deemed acceptable behavior.

The swatting calls against conservatives are acts of intimidation designed to force their targets into silence. It is the natural progression of the woke mentality, to go from harsh language to acts of violence.

There is little doubt that these efforts are funded and coordinated, which makes them susceptible to RICO laws. In the Tesla attacks, these are clearly terrorism. In the case of swatting, there are several laws that come into play, all felonies. The Department of Justice must take action and make examples of those involved in these crimes.

The irony of these criminals calling their targets Nazis demonstrates the failure of the education system at providing a proper education. When you see attacks on Tesla dealerships, it hard to divorce those images from the German Nazi’s Kristallnacht.

The Left’s approach to this is why their polling numbers are tanking. People are seeing this and wondering if such people should be in leadership roles.

