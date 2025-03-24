What these activist judges are doing to Trump is not about who he is -- it is about who they are.

Everyone talks about transparency.

The Democrats don’t like it. They’re all about secrecy and censorship.

The right believes in transparency but caves when challenged. So the American people are often left in the dark about most things governmental and are not aware of the rampant duplicity that undergirds everything remotely political.

Obviously, the Democrats’ strategy has been well-planned with the confidence that higher courts, especially the SCOTUS, would not interfere with their lawfare.

Chief Justice Roberts has reason to be ashamed of Judge James "Jeb" Boasberg; he appointed him to the FISC court.

This arrogant, overreaching Boasberg was all in on Crossfire Hurricane, the fabricated plot that was Hillary Clinton’s paid-for Russian dossier.

So, from the outset of this old and ongoing tale, Boasberg is corrupt, determined to do the left’s bidding from the bench. He also let former FBI attorney Kevin Clinesmith off with probation and no jailtime for altering an email used in obtaining a FISA surveillance warrant against Carter Page, a textbook case of unreasonable search and seizure prohibited by the Fourth Amendment of the Constitution.

He’s certainly not alone.

Sen. Chuck Schumer has bragged about putting 235 progressive judges on the bench during the Biden regime, saying they were there to serve as "a barrier" to President Trump's presidency.

The left is very proud of their ongoing campaign to destroy America as founded.

In short, Democrats are enemies of the state.

How is demanding that vicious, violent criminals, Tren de Aragua and MS-13 members, remain in the U.S. after all the violent rapes and murders they have committed, a righteous thing?

Does that not qualify one as a traitor?

That is Judge Boasberg. He has no legitimate jurisdiction over national security and yet he is claiming it and no one is stopping him, proving Justice Roberts is implicated in this terrible crime, too. The pair of them got their start under the Bush dynasty, putting them in the same virulently anti-Trump camp as the neverTrumps.

If Roberts was a legitimately apolitical justice, he would have put a stop to all this.

One may well think that Boasberg has him by the short hairs. It would mean that Roberts, too, was culpable in the Russia hoax and the unleashing of these Alinskyite progressive judges of whom Schumer is so proud.

Is anyone surprised? The deep state is deeper than any of us political junkies knew.

Given the criminally corrupt Democrat subterfuge – lawfare - their wholly unconstitutional strategy to stop Trump’s agenda by any means necessary, the American people should be outraged.

The Dems’ scheme is so blatantly obvious a third grader could see through it. This fact is apparently lost on the mentally challenged AOC and de facto communist Bernie Sanders, the fake, suddenly reborn, populists of the day.

That mind-numbed college students show up to hear their unctuous, desperate faux populism flailings is a sad commentary on the pathetic state of education in America.

What is happening is all of a piece, a plan, a strategy.

While Trump was out of office and deciding whether or not to run again, he was planning his comeback, this time with the right people. The left was also planning their strategy on the outside chance he might win. They would derail him in the courts like they did from 2015 to the present. There is a judge club doing exactly that. Its members are the usual suspects; radicals put on the bench to stop Trump and any remotely conservative agenda. These judges are Marxists, fascists, Alinskyites.

Make no mistake, they hate our nation and mean to destroy it as founded. They pay no attention to the Constitution. They actually believe they can override the president of the U.S. on any order they take issue with. They are the fascists, the totalitarians, the Nazis.

They are a nasty bunch, arrogant, power mad and corrupt.

Newsweek provided a list. Read and be warned.

They are a nasty bunch of thugs who think they are more powerful than the president. They gleefully destroyed the lives of countless patriots who were in D.C. on Jan. 6, 2021. They got drunk on the power the Biden regime relished giving them. Many of them were appointed to do exactly what they are doing.

They are a blight on our once respected judiciary.

Donald Trump is one of those leaders who comes along once every hundred years or so. He’s bold, brave, wise, and oh-so-necessary at this moment in time. We may not all like his manner here and there but he is intent upon saving the country from the ravages of the left. These despicable anti-constitutional judges who think they are ever so smart are nothing but domestic terrorists dressed up in black robes. They think they are special, powerful, but they are just judicial thugs. Their extra-judicial antics reveal their malfeasance. They need to be impeached and to trade their black robes for orange jumpsuits.

"Take all the robes of all the good judges that have ever lived on the face of the earth, and they would not be large enough to cover the iniquity of one corrupt judge." --Henry Ward Beecher

Image: Official, via Wikipedia // public domain