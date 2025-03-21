Tim Walz, manly man

Just in time, the governor of Minnesota and candidate for Vice President who did not deliver his state in flying colors, decided to return to the front pages. I don't know why, but maybe he thinks that he can help his side. After all, we do hear that the Democrats have a man problem, i.e. men not voting for them, I mean.

The Walz comeback tour began on the Gavin Newsom podcast. He said something like this:

Minnesota governor Tim Walz (D.) accused Republicans of misogyny for questioning his masculinity during his 2024 vice-presidential run. "We buy their frame on these issues of sexuality, you know, but their whole thing was is that they spent all their time, these guys on Fox News, [saying] that 'Walz is gay, he's not masculine, you know, he doesn't coach football the way he should,'" Walz told California governor Gavin Newsom (D.) Tuesday on Newsom's podcast. "There's misogyny in here that's happening." "Not that I spend much time thinking about this, and it just baffled me how much time they spent trying to attack me, that I wasn't, like, masculine enough in their vision," Walz said before detailing criticisms of his masculinity. "I saw Fox News did, like, a couple days because I used a straw, and I'm, like, 'Hell, man, what am I -- how else do you drink a milkshake?' type of thing. But they focused on it obsessively, which I think again is their obsession, their weirdness," Walz continued.

Come on, Governor. You are the one who was doing weird things during the campaign. In the end, you did not help the Democrats with the male vote. It had nothing to do with your masculinity but your presidential candidate, your partner on the ticket, was not able to answer basic questions about anything.

Second, who is yearning for Governor Walz to return? We have two governors, Gavin and Tim, who are bored with their failed states and are looking for some exit or distraction.

Get back, Tim, get back to where you once belonged. You belong in the corner of failed candidates and now governors based on what you are doing to Tesla's stock price in light of your teachers' investments.

Image: Lorie Shaull