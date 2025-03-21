Wages of open borders: 2024 the deadliest year on record for migrants -UN's IOM

If you build it, they will come.

Set up an open border. Fund a vast, costly, NGO network with public funds, let organized criminal networks operate unchecked to collect from it.

And don't be surprised if huge numbers of migrant deaths result from this development 'model.'

That's the sorry record of the great migrant surges in recent years, but it isn't stopping the United Nations's International Organization for Migration (IOM) from putting out this report, as if to blame and shame the West for what they themselves helped build:

Berlin/ Geneva, 21 March 2025 - At least 8,938 people died on migration routes worldwide in 2024, making it the deadliest year on record, according to new data collected by the International Organization for Migration (IOM). The 2024 toll continues a five-year trend of more deaths each year and last year's toll tops the previous record in 2023, when 8,747 migrant deaths were recorded. “The tragedy of the growing number of migrant deaths worldwide is both unacceptable and preventable. Behind every number is a human being, someone for whom the loss is devastating,” said IOM Deputy Director General for Operations Ugochi Daniels. “The increase in deaths across so many regions in the world shows why we need an international, holistic response that can prevent further tragic loss of life.”

There's no disputing that needless deaths have occurred based on this modern equivalent to the slave trade.

And yes, as the IOM notes, almost every death here is a human tragedy (I'm not going to include cartel deaths over human-smuggling disputes or deaths of criminals among the illegal migrant masses), and the numbers are unacceptably high.

It is like war. Yet the people who brought it never admit their own role in bringing it about.

Fact is, this need never have happened. Instead of encouraging discontented people in their home countries to improve those countries and elect the kind of responsible people they'd like to live under, they encourage leaving. Foreign governments in the world's mostly socialist hellholes love this as they draw huge streams of remittances from migrants who leave without having to deal with the migrants politically at home, who, in hefty numbers, might just challenge them if they stayed in-country. That helps keep dictators situated, so it's a double gift to them -- streams of money for them and their own entrenchment in power.

Yet the propaganda keeps saying that everyone leaving is fleeing war and violence (and global warming) which is anything but largely true.

There are few place in the world that have wars on which really would drive immigration, and those refugees prove their genuineness by accepting the first country of refuge. Some truly bad countries with totalitarian socialism live in the equivalent of war footings, too, but as for the rest, there is no reason to emigrate other than enticement.

The migrants in the new migrant-surge model shop for countries based on the greatest likelihood of being allowed to stay and the biggest benefit packages. It says something that emigration is a phenomenon of the world's lower middle classes with a small amount of money, and not the world's truly poor.

The IOM information here is a prelude to a major report coming out, (which I'd like to read) which says that ten percent of the migrant deaths from this monstrous total in the last year of Joe Biden's terrible administration, are from violence. That's what happens when people are placed in the hands of organized crime, which doesn't exactly have good customer service or humane treatment of migrants as any sort of priority.

What the politicians and their publicly funded NGOs do is sweeten the pot, encouraging illegal immigration that otherwise wouldn't happen, enticing people to leave their homelands with services and conveniences and benefits on offer, yet without any truly legal process. We know the UN hands out maps to illegal migrants and often provides "free" transport to speed the illegal border crossers along to their destinations of choice, as do the NGOs. We know the Europeans, and Joe Biden, have been quick to provide catch-and-release, wreaking havoc on rule of law, blowing out city budgets, and inflicting crime waves on the citizens who are affected.

That's why the West's leftist pols and the NGO encouragings are problematic, both from lax open borders and continuous enabling of the vast, international migrant pipelines. The result is death, lots of deaths, and it's time for all of them to own it.