The Democrat party is broken and lies smoldering on the political battlefield. Liberals today are bewildered and suffering from an acute case of Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) which causes them to embrace one stupid idea after another.

Under the happy Biden presidency, Dems thought it was a super-duper-great idea to open our borders and allow 10 million unvetted illegal aliens to waltz into our country

When the optics of the human stampede at the border got ugly, Biden flew illegals over the border and dropped them in towns across the USA. U.S. district judge James Boasberg didn’t bang his gavel and scream at Biden to stop the flights. Democrats didn’t seem concerned that many of those illegals flying the friendly skies could be infected with typhoid, tuberculosis, measles, or polio. Boasberg and other federal judges also ignored the possibility that rapists, murderers, gang-bangers, and the dregs of society would be unleashed on an unsuspecting population. Up is down — down is up!

Under the Biden presidency, Democrats loved electric vehicles (E.V.) and hated gas-guzzling monsters, which were destroying the environment, our planet, and the entire solar system. Liberals dreamed of ridding America of toxic cars and replacing them with clean, efficient, non-polluting E.V.s. Elon Musk was a savior and a bona fide hero to liberals. They loved this man...until they didn’t. Musk abandoned the Democrat party and joined Trump, which filled them with unbridled rage and hate. Suddenly, it was okay to despise the man they once loved with the heat of a thousand suns. Musk went from beloved hero to hated Nazi, and Tesla vehicles across the land were painted with Nazi symbols and vandalized. Tesla E.V.s were set on fire, and ironically, the vehicle once considered safe for the environment spewed toxic chemicals into the atmosphere. The same party that once loved Musk silently applauded as domestic terrorists burned and destroyed their beloved E.V.s and polluted the environment.

Up is down; down is up!

Plans were also afoot to hire thousands of additional IRS agents. Dems loved the concept of nailing poor citizens, powerless to defend themselves, who failed to report earned income from tips. Those same citizens were scheduled for bank account colonoscopies to determine why they spent 600 bucks. However, when Musk hired an additional 40 people to identify rampant waste and fraud in the government, the Dems went berserk. Musk Derangement Syndrome (MDS) kicked in, and suddenly, the Dems hated the man who found the fraud instead of condemning the perpetrators.

Up is down; down is up!

The Democrats’ new “plan” is to wheel out the dynamic duo of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Bernie Sanders. Yeah, that’s the ticket.

Keep failing, Dems. You’ve been looking for a hero in all the wrong places, and you continue to embrace the wrong side of every issue that’s important to America.

