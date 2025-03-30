U.K. to institute two-tier system of justice?

Something called the “Sentencing Council” for England and Wales has put forth new guidelines that institutionalize racial, religious, and gender bias in the U.K.’s legal system.

Effective April 1, 2025, the new guidelines prioritize pre-sentence reports (PSRs), which history shows us will necessarily lead to more lenient sentences for non-white, non-Christian, and non-male offenders.

This direction will of course create a two-tiered justice system, one in which white males will arbitrarily face harsher penalties, while all others will benefit from embedded and systemic leniency.

This structural injection of the worst kind of bias into Britain’s legal system will have immediate — and dire — implications.

Quite frankly, the guidelines are nothing more than a thinly veiled attempt to institutionalize preferential treatment for specific, favored, groups.

Frank Haviland, a vocal critic of the changes, stated, “The anti-white, anti-male takeover of Britain is all but complete.”

He forgot to mention anti-Christian.

And it is bizarre, given that England gave the world the Magna Carta, and John Locke, Benjamin Disraeli, Winston Churchill, and Margaret Thatcher, among others.

When I first saw this story, and the new guidelines’ inception date of April 1st, I figured it must be an April Fool’s joke. It isn’t. And it’s not funny.

Once equal justice for all under the law is removed, the wheels quickly come off the proverbial bus, and, presto, you have a banana republic where those with power attempt to use corrupt and perverted lawfare to imprison their political opponents … and everyone else of whom they are not particularly fond.

This reminds me of a piece I wrote over a decade ago, “Democrats Propose ‘Progressive’ Minimum Wage,” where the minimum wage rates are determined by one’s ethnic, racial, religious, and sexual identities rather than being the same for anyone at a given experience level with merit being the deciding factor in future wage discrepancies.

It was intended as parody, but, as often happens today, has essentially become reality.

What else could Britain possibly do to let us all know she is failing, finished?

Britain has fallen. And she won’t get up.

Image: Grok, AI-created image, via X