Two polls show the public is thrilled with Trump's address to Congress

As Democrats pulled one petulant stunt after another at President Trump's address to Congress last night, polls show that the public wasn't buying it.

Instead, it was impressed with what Trump had to say.

According to The Hill:

Most people watching President Trump’s first joint address to Congress approved of his speech according to snap polls. Seventy-six percent of people approved of the president’s remarks, while 23 percent disapproved as reported Wednesday in CBS News and YouGov survey results. A majority of respondents, 63 percent, said Trump spent a lot of time on issues they cared about compared to 28 percent who said the opposite. Another 9 percent said he spent no time at all on their topics of interest. Respondents also noted that his speech left them with a positive feeling overall, 68 percent said the speech made them feel hopeful, 54 percent said it made them proud, and 27 percent were worried by the remarks while 16 percent said they were angry, according to the data.

CNN's polling reflected a similar result.

The pollsters found that Trump was addressing issues that mattered to voters -- ending waste, fraud and abuse in government spending, closing the open border, getting rid of men competing in women's sports, explaining tariffs, outlining the new initiatives of Bobby Kennedy in making America healthy again, honoring heroes and those who have bravely endured obstacles.

Those things matter to voters -- and with Trump taking those issues, all Democrats had were crazy protests, getting thrown out of the session for uncivil behavior, waving weird paddleboards, color-coordinating wardrobes, doing walkouts, and making robotic talking-point videos, such as this one:

Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker posted identical videos—word for word—right before Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/1iYUuuhaEN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2025

It was summed up this way by Mary Katherine Ham:

An old man waving a cane and booing is a good rebranding for the Dems. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) March 5, 2025

No wonder the public isn't buying it.

Every childish thing Democrats have done in these last 24 hours has been toxic for their prospects as Trump rises in the polls, just by addressing things people care about.

Deep down, they seem to know this.

I was struck by how official Democrat respondent, Sen. Elissa Slotkin, seemed to go out of her way to appropriate President Trump's ideas as if they were her own. She spoke of border enforcement. She nattered on about being against government waste.

While we are on the subject of Elon Musk… pic.twitter.com/02ziXW5UlR — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) March 5, 2025

She postured about 'defending the country' as a former CIA hack, which was not the rimshot she thought it was, given what we know about the agency's illegal censorship of Americans and illegal partisan acts directed against President Trump in his last term.

She even cited Ronald Reagan as the great role model, mangling her history a bit, given how Democrats treated Reagan.

This is rich coming from @ElissaSlotkin who helped craft the Iran Deal that put hundreds of billions of dollars into Iran that let them fund and foment terror in the Middle East. Slotkin's reckless policies led to October 7. Not taking diplomacy advice from her. https://t.co/hS3nmfRWXx — stusandler (@stusandler) March 5, 2025

Democrats are now suddenly onboard with all these things, after what we saw with Joe Biden? They really care about fiscal discipline and the migrant surge? They say they now inherit the Reagan mantle?

Oh, and she didn't mention stuff like this:

This is the Democrat Senator who gave the rebuttal to Trump‘s speech reading an LGBTQ book to children about how kids can be transgender pic.twitter.com/kBZOrflC7r — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 5, 2025

... just the usual pretty talk about 'inclusion.'

Such phony stuff, given their record. Either they're having a deathbed conversion to these ideas they have utterly rejected in the last four years or they're up to the usual gaslighting, hoping that can fool the public this time as Biden and Kamala Harris were unable to do, claiming they've been Trumpist all along, knowing full well the popularity of his ideas.

It's just the cherry on the sundae of this miserable confection.

But the public has moved on, not wasting time with this series of idiocies -- Rep. Al Green on the stupid end, and Sen. Elissa Slotkin on the 'wears shoes' end.

What a wretched party. They aren't going to win anyone over, and all they do is reveal themselves as a party on the rocks.

No wonder a cold realist like David Axelrod, could see how bad it all was:

🚨NEW: CNN panel says Dems' "performative" behavior during Trump speech backfired 🚨



DAVID AXELROD: "I don't think the performative stuff was very helpful at all last night."



MARC SHORT: "I think the Democrats look foolish last night waving those silly paddles. And I think Al… pic.twitter.com/J7eobsiyY6 — Jason Cohen 🇺🇸 (@JasonJournoDC) March 5, 2025

David Axelrod is trying to speak truth into the Democrat Party:



"I think there were times when [Democrats] should've risen. I think what Al Green did was despicable."



He'll be ignored. pic.twitter.com/mBtz14Xvd9 — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 5, 2025

The story is in the polls: Trump rising. Trump is vanquishing his enemies for good.

Image: Screen shot from X video