Trump signals that action, not soft power, is the way to go

Historically, the United States has effectively employed soft power. American culture, a significant component of this strategy, spread globally throughout the last century, showcasing an idealized vision of life filled with freedom and opportunity through film, television, and music.

Nations not restricted by the Iron Curtain embraced and propagated these values. Mitt Romney (not the best politician and example to cite, but still), for instance, during his 2012 presidential campaign, noted:

" … to shape events in ways that secure our interests, further our values, prevent conflict, and make the world better."

As we are aware, soft power was effectively used until recently for advancing American influence. This encompassed USAID's efforts, which ostensibly supported democratic initiatives and global health and education programs. However, recent developments indicate that a thorough assessment of the Agency’s activities should await the completion of DOGE's investigation. It is already evident, though, that "international development" often entailed conducting numerous unnecessary studies as well as funding opposition parties in various countries -- actions known to have sparked tensions and even military conflicts in Europe and the Middle East.

Furthermore, the DEI program, which expanded significantly after 2020, has evolved beyond promoting equality to become overly politicized, particularly with strong

support from Democrats. It has shifted from being a peaceful expression of soft power that encourages mutual respect into an imposition of values that many Americans find alienating. This shift is evident in mass culture, where theater and cinema now focus more on minority issues rather than universal or philosophical themes. The rise of activist protests, riots (such as those in Minneapolis), and other actions has led to a perception of inclusion that is increasingly viewed negatively rather than positively.

Consequently, American society has become weary of DEI initiatives and the multitude of military conflicts involving U.S. troops. The 2024 election demonstrated

that citizens are eager for significant changes in our policy. However, few anticipated just how decisive these changes would be.

As previously noted, the U.S. migration policy is now more systematically managed, and there is an urgent need to resolve the Ukrainian issue promptly. Overall, the actions of the current administration, led by President Trump, can be characterized as a shift from soft power to a more assertive form of influence -- power in its literal sense.



Democrats Upset -- The Real Work Begins

Recall what occurred when Joe Biden took office in 2021: he eased entry into America for migrants, including illegal ones, offered a pathway to citizenship, halted construction on the border wall with Mexico, rejoined the WHO and climate agreements -- actions that seemingly required more taxpayer funds.

It's unclear what motivated him at the time; perhaps it was simply a desire to "not do like Trump."

Regardless of his intentions, one thing is clear: Biden’s early actions undermined American security and respect for its laws, setting a tone that contradicted expectations for a seasoned politician nearing the end of their career.

The shift in the country’s policy has been long anticipated and was reflected in the November election when the majority voted for Republicans due to economic hardship, widespread dissatisfaction, and feelings of insecurity among citizens.

President Trump aimed to avoid repeating his own mistakes as well as those made by his successor and predecessor. He chose not to appoint figures like Jim Mattis and Rex Tillerson as had been done before, but instead surrounded himself with politicians whose views aligned closely with his vision for peace.

His administration focused on strengthening migration policies, deporting lawbreakers, imposing tariffs on nations that threaten U.S. national security, repatriating industries to the United

States, and emphasizing initiatives such as DOGE.

It appears we have a clear path toward American greatness: working harder and smarter, building more, reducing government spending, sending illegal immigrants away. Imagine if a Democratic president were advocating this approach?

For instance, in 2014, Barack Obama stated:

"Even as we are a nation of immigrants, we are also a nation of laws. Undocumented workers broke our immigration laws, and I believe that they must be held accountable."

At that time, Democrats would have likely cheered him on with signs like: "We love you, Barack," similar to their farewell to Joe Biden at the 2024 DNC.

Now, President Trump is simply understanding that:

"There’s absolutely nothing I can say to make them happy or to make them stand or smile or applaud. Nothing I can do."

Absolutely nothing.

Democrats, having pursued ideals alien to America’s core values, are unlikely to commend Trump.

Their reactions during the president's address to Congress -- marked by strange bingo-like signs and unbecoming behavior from figures like Rep. Al Green and a visibly distressed Nancy Pelosi -- speak volumes about their frustration.

It is clear that future Republican presidents will not receive standing ovations, either. The current administration must focus on diligent work, disregarding those who oppose it. This resolve

has been evident since Jan. 20.

Image: Screen shot from NBC News video, via YouTube