Trump’s message shakes the pillars of Khamenei’s regime

On March 17, 2025, Donald Trump issued a significant statement on his Truth Social account. This firm and threatening message explicitly holds Khamenei’s regime accountable for the actions of the Houthis in Yemen, aiming to exert direct pressure on Iran’s leadership. Trump’s statement carries several key aspects.

In his statement, Trump wrote:

Let nobody be fooled! The hundreds of attacks being made by Houthi, the sinister mobsters and thugs based in Yemen, who are hated by the Yemeni people, all emanate from, and are created by, IRAN. Any further attack or retaliation by the ‘Houthis’ will be met with great force, and there is no guarantee that that force will stop there. Iran has played ‘the innocent victim’ of rogue terrorists from which they’ve lost control, but they haven’t lost control. They’re dictating every move, giving them the weapons, supplying them with money and highly sophisticated Military equipment, and even, so-called, ‘Intelligence.’ Every shot fired by the Houthis will be looked upon, from this point forward, as being a shot fired from the weapons and leadership of IRAN, and IRAN will be held responsible, and suffer the consequences, and those consequences will be dire!

Key Takeaways: Strategic Pressure and Shifting the Rules of the Game

Trump’s statement marks a strategic shift by directly linking Houthi attacks to Iran and threatening massive retaliation. This change in tone moves away from a passive or limited response (as seen under the Biden administration) toward a more aggressive strategy.

This threat puts Khamenei’s regime in a difficult position: Either reduce support for the Houthis, weakening regional influence, or risk confrontation with the U.S., escalating military conflict.

Both options come with high costs for Khamenei:

Retreating would undermine Iran’s regional dominance and weaken its influence over proxy forces.

Continuing support for the Houthis increases the risk of military strikes, further damaging Iran’s fragile economy and military infrastructure.

A Blow to Iran’s Ideological and Military Foundations

For years, Khamenei’s regime has positioned itself as the defender of the “Axis of Resistance”, using proxies like the Houthis to advance its regional and military agenda against the West.

Trump’s statement directly challenges this legitimacy by branding the Houthis as “criminal thugs” and rejecting the notion that they operate independently. This undermines Iran’s ideological narrative, shaking the very foundations of its proxy network.

The strong and humiliating tone of Trump’s message is not just directed at the Houthis, but at Iran’s entire proxy system. This could stir internal discontent within Iran, especially among military factions and hardliners, who may question the cost of Khamenei’s foreign policy, given that it is now directly threatening national security.

Strategic Checkmate

Trump’s statement traps Khamenei in a no-win situation:

If Iran continues supporting the Houthis, it risks direct U.S. retaliation, further crippling its economy and military.

If Khamenei reduces support, it signals weakness, damaging his credibility among regional allies and within the IRGC.

This dilemma leaves Khamenei with no cost-free escape, meaning every move further weakens his grip on power.

Internal Political and Psychological Impact

Inside Iran, Trump’s message could widen divisions between political and military factions. Hardliners may push for a strong response, but economic constraints, sanctions, and military limitations tie Khamenei’s hands.

Meanwhile, ordinary Iranians, already struggling with economic hardships, may see this crisis as another failure of Khamenei’s foreign policy. This internal and external pressure shakes the pillars of the regime even further.

Trump’s Threat: Not Just Words, But a Real Danger

By directly blaming Iran for Houthi attacks and threatening “severe consequences”, Trump has placed a sword over Khamenei’s head.

This is not an empty bluff—Trump has a record of action, including the elimination of Qasem Soleimani. This raises the real fear within the Iranian leadership that the threat is serious and that Khamenei himself could be the next target.

Hassan Mahmoudi is an Iran and Middle East political and economic researcher.

Image: Khamenei.ir, CC BY 4.0, via Wikimedia Commons, unaltered.