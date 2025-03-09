Trump’s defunding Columbia is great, but all academia is riddled with ideological madness

Everything Donald Trump has done since January 20 has thrown Democrats into apoplectic frenzies as they claim Hitler Trump is driving America to a fiery apocalypse of white supremacy. For those of us who support Trump...well, it’s fun. I’d like to be a bigger person than that, but I’m not.

One of the most exciting things to see Trump doing is attacking the rot in academia, which has long been Ground Zero when it comes to the ideas that power the left. Every pernicious idea that is at the forefront of leftism—CRT, DEI, BLM, “transgender” activism, etc.—had its genesis in academia, while ideas that didn’t originate in the academies (e.g., third-wave feminism, antisemitism, and Marxism), were incubated, concentrated, and disseminated there.

Academia’s impact was boosted in recent decades by huge influxes of taxpayer money via grants and guaranteed student loans. Colleges got wealthy and were able to churn out millions of students who lacked knowledge, but parroted leftist propaganda.

Image made using Grok AI and a beard from Free IconsPng

Here are just a few examples from the last two days showing what we taxpayers are funding and what’s being pumped into young people’s heads:

Santa Monica College, a public two-year college with over 30,000 students, is hosting a symposium to instruct students in the finer points of “fatphobia.” It turns out that being overweight isn’t a health risk that all should care about. Instead, it’s an evil white colonialist construct intended to destroy minorities:

This workshop, led by Gloria Lucas from Nalgona Positivity Pride, explores the roots of anti-fatness, the impact of colonialism on food systems, and how diet culture is intertwined with systemic oppression. Learn how historical trauma influences body image and relationships with food, and gain a deeper understanding of why traditional [eating disorder] frameworks often fail marginalized communities.

Red State has more details about the madness behind this symposium, including the fact that it’s integrated support for Hamas into the fatphobia ideology.

We don’t know how many students rely on guaranteed loans, but the college’s annual report shows that, just in the 2022-2023 school year, it received $85,384 in federal grants, while $407,659 was approved but still pending. In a rare burst of sanity, the feds turned down requests for over $4,000,000 more in grants.

At the University of Cincinnati, the campus guide on “Ableism and Disability Justice” was revealed to have a section telling students that offering to pray for someone with a disability is a “microaggression. “

Southern University Agricultural & Mechanical College in Louisiana received a $600,000 grant to study, among other things, menstrual cycles in men...that is, “transgender” men, which means that they’re actually women who menstruate.

The University of Pennsylvania law school, once a respected institution, includes Serena Mayeri, a child of tremendous privilege, as a chaired Professor of Constitutional Law, with a focus on feminism.

With her credentials, you’d think she’d be a whiz at legal reasoning and analysis. However, judging by an opinion piece she got published at The Hill, that’s not the case. Instead, she’s written an emotional diatribe about the evil Trump administration’s attack on DEI. In the first two paragraphs, she makes serious constitutional errors.

She begins by talking about how Trump’s administration is “firing independent agency officials.” If this Con Law professor had read the Constitution, she would know there is no such thing as an “independent agency.” Our government has only three branches, not four.

Likewise, when she fulminates about “unvetted billionaires and teenagers” having “access to sensitive government databases,” she reveals her ignorance about the president’s constitutional plenary power over national security. If Trump approves them, they’re vetted, without the need for a bureaucrat’s seal of approval.

Then, abandoning facts entirely, Mayeri assures us that DEI’s whole purpose is to infuse institutions with merit-based hiring, because it “remove[s] barriers and biases and ensures that employment opportunities are based on the ability to perform one’s job—not on arbitrary factors such as race, sex, religious beliefs, ancestry or country of origin.”

She seems to have forgotten that the 1964 Civil Rights Act removed those arbitrary factors from consideration. Americans object to DEI because it returns them to the front of the line.

In 2025, this is the best academia has to offer.

Most egregiously, of course, academia has proven itself to be a hotbed of genocidal antisemitism. And while many Americans still don’t know about anti-colonialist seminars on fat phobia, the evil of prayer for the disabled, or menstruating men, they got a snootful of the Hamas-Nazis on American campuses...and they didn’t like it.

Trump, who is using 80-20 issues to justify his withdrawing taxpayer money from the institutions that keep the Democrat party afloat, is using that ugly antisemitism to defund academia. The first Trump salvo was to pull $400,000,000 from Columbia. The New York Times warns “Other Schools Could Be Next.” The 80% of Americans who hate what academia is doing are hopeful that other schools will be next.

It's becoming increasingly clear that there is no independently funded Democrat party. The entire machinery is kept alive with federal funds. By withdrawing those funds, which have been improperly used for partisan purposes, Trump is sounding the death knell for the Democrats.