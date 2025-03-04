Trump’s common sense revolution: Transformation and revelation

Trump’s common sense revolution is transforming the Republican Party.

By transforming the Republican Party into the party of common sense, Trump is making it the natural home of any American voter who cares about America.

But what he is accomplishing does not stop there.

His revolution has also brought about an astonishing revelation. With Trump’s help, more and more Americans are realizing that the Democrat party is the party that rejects common sense — and with it the American idea.

As the party of open borders and illegal aliens, the Democrats have clearly been using their political power to bring about the dissolution of America. But the Democrats don’t stop there; they even reject the commonsense understanding of the fact that some people are American citizens and some people are not, that American citizens have a right to be in America because they are American citizens — not simply because they happen to be on this side of the American border.

Similarly, the Democrat party rejects the commonsense understanding that men and boys do not have the right to be in the bathrooms for women and girls. According to the Democrats, men who “identify” as women get to compete with women in women’s sports, and boys who “identify” as female get to compete with girls in sporting events for girls — and to use their bathrooms and showers. The Democrats go very far on this, utterly rejecting the commonsense understanding that there are only two sexes, male and female.

What is worse than the Democrats’ refusal to protect America’s borders and their refusal to protect American women and girls? What they are doing to elections.

Their elections project is much more sinister — and easier to understand. Evidently, the Democrats believe they can get away with defying the common sense of American voters because they have been systematically replacing actual elections with ritual enactments that resemble elections but which more and more allow the Democrats to determine the outcome whenever they decide to do so.

The Democrats are as opposed to honest elections with scrupulous safeguards to prevent cheating as they are to scrupulously safeguarding America’s borders. Of course, election fraud and open borders reinforce each other. Together, they do what they are both meant to do: establish permanent Democrat party rule beyond the reach of the American voter.

“A disproportionate number of illegal immigrants go to blue states, they amplify the effect of a blue state vote. My understanding is that Democrats would lose approximately 20 seats in the house if illegals were not counted in census. And that’s also 20 less electoral votes for president.”

—Elon Musk

The aim of Trump’s common sense revolution is to save America from the Democrats — and to make America the common sense nation once again.

Robert Curry is the author of Common Sense Nation: Unlocking the Forgotten Power of the American Idea and Reclaiming Common Sense: Finding Truth in a Post-Truth World (Encounter Books). His articles and reviews have appeared in the American Thinker, American Greatness, the Federalist, and the Claremont Review of Books.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.