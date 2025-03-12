Trump Derangement Syndrome spreading -- in an unusual way

Trump Derangement Syndrome (TDS) is so powerful it has spread to other people.

By that, I mean it has now led many of those affected to violently despise someone other than Trump.

Remarkable!

This is most notably the case with Elon Musk but has also started to occur with various others with whom Trump is associated -- or who support him.

One would think that such a virulent and aggressive disease posing such obvious danger to Trump and those afflicted alike would have prompted a near immediate response from the NIH, the CDC, the WHO, and the likes of Dr. Fauci.

But, apparently not.

Some pandemics can be good, I guess, at least when they endanger the right people -- and when those judging them are pure evil. So, Progressives will go right on supporting terrorists, making assassination threats, vandalizing things, and burning Teslas and their dealerships.

Some people hate Trump with all their heart and soul, assuming they have either of those, so much so that they are determined to hate anyone who aligns themselves with him. And they will do anything to prove it, whether that be stripping naked in public, issuing death threats on social media, or torching a Tesla or two.

Don't expect a vaccine against TDS. Ever.

We’ll have to fight evil on our own.

Image: Grok, AI-generated image, via X.