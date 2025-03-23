Tim Walz, Minnesota’s manic Marxist governor, has the reverse Midas touch

Contrast the competence of an Elon Musk with the staggering incompetence of Minnesota's manic Marxist governor, known as Tampon Timmy Walz, here in Minnesota.

Walz did nothing as his largest city burned, helping to foster the nationwide George Floyd riots.

His wife said she enjoyed the smell of burning tires coming through their windows.

Walz somehow managed to turn a $16 billion surplus into a $6 billion deficit in no time flat.

The self-described knucklehead managed to tank Minnesota's pension fund for public servants based on his public gloatings over Tesla's leftist terrorism-induced stock plunge, before he was forced into a pathetic backtrack.

NEW: Tim Walz says he was totally joking when he celebrated Tesla stock going down, says Elon Musk makes him unhealthy.



The comment came after Walz apparently didn’t realize his own pension plan owns Tesla stock.



“I have to be careful about being a smartass. I was making a… pic.twitter.com/w1QHAYyvco — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 23, 2025 He presided during the horrendous He presided during the horrendous Feeding Our Future scandal yet somehow has been untouched and untainted by it.

He has overseen the collapse of Minnesota's education system, the state’s test scores plummeting like the temperature on a cold January night in Bemidji.

“Minnesota Nice” is a thing of the past, which I can attest to personally. Many of the state's drivers are angry, impatient, rude, or downright dangerous, passing people on ramps and flipping the bird to others, whom they deem guilty of some made-up indiscretion. (This is particularly true in the Twin Cities metro area.)

Liberals, progressives, and LGBTQ activists own big city governments and incessantly push their causes, everyone else be damned. Have a “Trump” yard sign? If so, in many Minneapolis neighborhoods it's just a matter of time before it is vandalized or removed.

Some areas of the Twin Cities are trending toward Muslim majority, and Students for Palestine run rampant on the University of Minnesota campus, while Muslims’ call to prayers echoes from loudspeakers in Ilhan Omar’s old district.

And yet, even this ‘diversity’ is not enough for governor Walz. He has vowed to make Minnesota a sanctuary state for abortion, a sanctuary state for children's transgender procedures (including genital mutilation), and now a sanctuary state for criminal illegal aliens.

The land of 10,000 lakes is certainly not a sanctuary state for traditional Americans, or those whose politics are to the right of Chairman Mao. This is evidenced by the many who have fled Minnesota for states such as Texas and Florida, where sane governors preside.

If Chairman Walz has his way, the North Star State could eventually be left devoid of anyone but leftist members of the LGBTQ community and practicing Islamist Muslims, most of whom tend not to venture too far from the Twin Cities, which would leave Minnesota's 10,000-plus lakes relatively uncrowded.

Image: X video screen shot