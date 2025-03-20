Tim Walz gets a mood ‘boost’ by watching Tesla stock tumble

After an abysmal and embarrassing performance on the national stage as a vice presidential candidate, it looks as though Tim Walz is dipping his toes in amateur stand-up—a video clip of Walz talking about how he gets a mood “boost” by watching Tesla stock tumble before a laughing audience recently made the rounds on social media:

If you need a little boost during the day, check out Tesla stock 📉 pic.twitter.com/KBEh6pOZLW — Tim Walz (@Tim_Walz) March 19, 2025

Now, perhaps someone forgot to remind Walz that Minnesota, the very state and people he ostensibly claims to serve, is reportedly a sizable shareholder of Tesla stock, unless they’ve offloaded this aspect of the state portfolio in the last eight months. Fox News correspondent Bill Melugin reports that as of this past June, “the state of Minnesota had 1.6 million shares of Tesla in its retirement fund, and 211,000 shares of Tesla in its non-retirement fund.”

Or, perhaps he just doesn’t care when public investment funds take a dump in the market, because he’s immune, weathering the storm with Chinese Communist Party yuan?

The irony was so thick that Walz’s comments even became a topic of discussion on a CNN segment last night. Republican strategist Shermichael Singleton described Walz as a total “moron” (more than half of voters unequivocally agree), while businessman Kevin O’Leary pitied the poor “bozo” with a political platform talking down about his own investments:

🚨Kevin O’Leary blasts “Bozo” Tim Walz over rooting for Tesla stock to crash — while his state’s pension plan owns it:



"That poor guy didn't check his portfolio and his own pension plan for his state. It's beyond stupid what he did."



"I mean, what's the matter with that guy? He… pic.twitter.com/WPvT2OCTUX — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) March 20, 2025

Oh, and there’s more: Minnesota is home to three Tesla showrooms, and a manufacturing facility in Brooklyn Park. If Tesla goes down the layoffs will come, affecting his constituents even further. Then, there’s this prospective mining deal, reported on in 2022:

Tesla signs deal to source nickel from Minnesota mine The company that plans to develop a nickel mine in northeastern Minnesota has made a major supply deal with Tesla, the electric vehicle maker. [snip] Mining.com reports that the deal could be worth $1.5 billion if consummated. ‘This agreement is the start of an innovative partnership between Tesla and Talon for the responsible production of battery materials directly from the mine to the battery cathode,’ said Henri van Rooyen, CEO of Talon. ‘Talon is committed to meeting the highest standards of responsible production that is fully traceable and that has the lowest embedded CO2 footprint in the industry.’ [snip] Talon hopes to open the mine by January 2026, but has not yet started the permitting process with the state of Minnesota.

If Tesla pulls out, that’s a tremendous loss of revenue, both for the state and its businesses.

Can anyone find me a more financially illiterate person in America than Kamala Harris or Tim Walz? I’ll wait.

