The VOA Somali Service fails to serve either Americans or Somalis

In the early 1990s, the Voice of America (VOA) Somali Service launched a 15-minute radio program aimed at audiences in Somalia and the Somali diaspora. This initiative coincided with the United States’ 1992-1993 humanitarian intervention, Operation Restore Hope, which sought, under United Nations resolutions, to address the humanitarian crisis in southern Somalia. After U.S. forces withdrew from Somalia in early 1994, America remained engaged in the region through AFRICOM, headquartered in Djibouti, allowing it to oversee strategic interests in the Horn of Africa and monitor Somalia’s ongoing instability.

The VOA Somali Service was part of a broader U.S. strategy to engage with Somalia, counter insurgencies, and promote democratic values and human rights. Although discontinued for several years, the service was relaunched in January 2007 as a half-hour program at a time when Somalia was engulfed in conflict. The rise of the Union of Islamic Courts (ICU) and its militant offshoots—including the precursor to Al-Shabaab—posed significant threats to regional stability.

Decline Under Questionable Leadership

For the first two years, the VOA Somali Service was led by Fred Cooper, a retired American journalist who worked to establish credibility. However, following Cooper’s departure, control shifted to Abdirahman Yabarow, a Somali-born journalist who has now held the position for nearly 18 years. Under his leadership, the service has reportedly been plagued by corruption, nepotism, and political bias.

Multiple sources, including former VOA employees, allege that Yabarow has received substantial kickbacks—up to $50,000 or more—for conducting interviews with Somali government officials. These interviews, facilitated through his clan-based network, raise serious ethical concerns about the integrity of VOA’s reporting.

Furthermore, Yabarow is accused of pressuring employees to pay portions of their salaries in exchange for job security. His close associates, such as Palestine Iman and Aisha Ibrahim Adan, have reportedly played key roles in maintaining his control over the service, ensuring loyalty through internal monitoring and exclusion of dissenting voices. This environment was allegedly what forced many respected journalists to resign, including Mohamed Omar Haydara, the late Ahmed Hassan Awke, and Fathia Absiiye, all of whom were instrumental in the program’s early success.

Politicization and Loss of Credibility

Beyond internal corruption, the VOA Somali Service has increasingly aligned itself with President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud. Yabarow’s presence at Mohamud’s swearing-in ceremony and his exclusive interview with the new president—despite little public interest—reflect this bias. His previous criticism of former President Mohamed Abdullahi Farmajo appears to have been driven by clan differences rather than journalistic objectivity.

Hassan Sheikh Mohamud (left) and Abidrahman Yabarow (right). Public domain.

This politicization has also influenced VOA’s coverage of key military operations. In May 2022, when President Mohamud declared war on Al-Shabaab, the service broadcast exaggerated reports of government victories while downplaying challenges on the ground. The omission of setbacks, including Al-Shabaab’s counteroffensive that inflicted heavy losses on Somali forces, undermined VOA’s credibility.

More recently, VOA has failed to provide adequate coverage of the ongoing conflict in eastern Somalia between Puntland forces and ISIS-Daesh insurgents. Despite U.S. airstrikes supporting Puntland’s efforts and significant casualties on both sides, the service has largely ignored this major security development, raising further concerns about its commitment to balanced reporting.

Conclusion: A Call for Reform

The VOA Somali Service, originally intended as a tool for democratization, human rights advocacy, and counterterrorism, has instead become a vehicle for personal enrichment and political influence. With U.S. taxpayer funds supporting this operation, it is imperative that the Biden administration and Congress reassess its leadership and effectiveness. A thorough audit and leadership overhaul are necessary to restore the integrity of this service and ensure it aligns with U.S. counterintelligence and foreign policy objectives.

If the U.S. government is serious about reducing waste and holding publicly funded institutions accountable, the VOA Somali Service must be subject to the same scrutiny as any other taxpayer-funded entity. Ending corruption and restoring journalistic integrity should be a priority before further public funds are allocated.

Mohamud Ahmed and Abdirahman Warsame are freelance writers, based in Seattle and Washington, D.C.