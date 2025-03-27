The Signal Scandal was a nothingburger, but the WSJ takes the opportunity to attack Vance

The WSJ is no better than all the leftist rags peddling propaganda, and this latest story in regards to the Signal group chat debacle is just another example.

The paper never liked Vance as the VP choice, and they also tried to take out Gabbard, Hegseth, and Kennedy. And, their campaign against Vance continues:

Lessons From the Signal Chat on the Houthis The leak furor will fade but not JD Vance’s contempt for allies. Yet Vice President JD Vance second-guessed the President’s strikes on the chat because he said only ‘3 percent of US trade runs through the suez” canal, while “40 percent of European trade does.’ That understates the U.S. interest in freedom of navigation. Mr. Vance even suggested his boss didn’t understand that striking the Houthis was at odds with Mr. Trump’s ‘message on Europe right now.’ He added that ‘I just hate bailing Europe out again.’ So the Vice President is willing to let the Houthis shut down shipping to spite the Europeans?

I have a simple question for the WSJ, since their piece here is clearly meant to undermine Vance just because he thinks that Europe should take more responsibility for protecting its own economic security from Iran and its terrorist proxies. (For reference, only about 3% of America’s trade goes through the Suez Canal, while that number is around 50% for Europe.) Shouldn’t Europe take more responsibility for itself instead of pawning off that burden onto American taxpayers?

While demanding that the entire Trump cabinet be fired over a scandal that turned out to be a nothingburger, Democrats and most of the media didn’t demand firings when…

Obama and Biden built up Iran and the terrorists.

Biden’s team botched the Afghanistan withdrawal, resulting in countless deaths and injuries, including American soldiers.

Biden left billions of dollars worth of equipment for the terrorists in Afghanistan.

Biden’s intelligence organizations completely missed that Hamas was going to attack Israel despite years of planning.

Terrorists and gang members flooded across our open border, invited by the Biden administration.

Cartels got rich from human-, child-, and drug-trafficking because of an open border.

Fentanyl took the lives of millions of Americans because of an open border.

Illegal aliens murdered and raped American women and children, only here because Mayorkas released them.

People throughout the Biden administration covered for Biden’s senility, and ran a shadow government.

Mayorkas continually lied to Congress about the border being secure.

Lloyd Austin neglected to tell the people at the Pentagon, Biden, or Congress that he was going to be unavailable for duty, leaving the United States without a Secretary of Defense.

No matter how much waste, fraud, and abuse that is found by DOGE, Trump and Elon are attacked, instead of the people committing the waste, fraud, and abuse.

Basically, Trump was attacked with endless lies and investigations in his first term, and it will continue through his second term because all the Democrats and most of the media care about is power for themselves. The people are way down the list of importance.

If there is any constitutional crisis it is when the judicial branch and legislative branch act as though they’re permitted to dictate how many people work at each federal agency, and entitled to block spending no matter how corrupt or wasteful the spending is. It is when unelected bureaucrats at 438 agencies in the executive branch think they shouldn’t be audited.

The Constitution begins “We the People”, not we the judges, we the politicians, or we the bureaucrats. Trump is working as fast as he can to give the money back to we, the people, despite the continuous obstruction and violation of separation of powers.

