The president and his policies do make a difference

The main goal of Joe Biden and the Democrats was to make the government more centralized, controlling, and powerful. They want to tax more, spend more, and regulate more. They wanted to destroy oil, coal, and natural gas companies, and to take away freedom of choice on what type of vehicles to drive.

The things that Biden accomplished that the Democrats seem most proud of are the Infrastructure bill, the CHIPS bill, and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). These “accomplishments” were all just big government spending bills. The IRA was essentially a bottomless slush fund for Democrat special interest groups.

President Trump, on the other hand, wants to transfer power and money from the government to the people. He wants lower taxes, fewer regulations, and less government control—which is the opposite of what a dictator would do despite what Democrats say.

Trump is working very hard to get companies and countries to commit to making investments in the private sector, and on Friday, there were two new major announcements, the first being this:

Johnson & Johnson plans $55 billion in US investments over the next four years Johnson & Johnson says it will invest more than $55 billion within the United States over the next four years, including four new manufacturing plants. A number of companies have highlighted investments in the U.S. in recent months, a focus of Trump administration. J&J rival Eli Lilly and Co. announced in late February that it planned to build four new factories in the U.S. Both Lilly and J&J cited tax cut legislation passed in 2017 as factors in their U.S. investments. Johnson & Johnson said Friday that it is a 25% increase in investment compared with the prior four years and estimates the U.S. economic impact will be more than $100 billion a year.

The second had to do with the United Arab Emirates; after meeting with Trump, the UAE committed to investing $1.4 trillion in the U.S. economy over the next ten years. Trump has only been in office for roughly 60 days, but he’s already gathered up trillions in commitments (and counting).This certainly indicates that massive corporations and wealthy nations certainly have great confidence in the U.S. economy with Trump’s policies.

Instead of the media and other Democrats cheering companies investing in the private sector, we get the WaPo publishing a piece saying it is impossible to get manufacturing back: “Trump’s manufacturing dream is a mirage”. The article reminds me of when in 2016, Obama said that we should just give up on getting manufacturing back, claiming that it would be “magic.”

‘What magic wand do you have?’ In June 2016, President Obama, in a town hall in Elkhart, Indiana, asserted that American manufacturing was merely a thing of the past.

Turns out, all we needed was a brilliant businessman with smart and sound economic policies.

If Democrats have the mentality that manufacturing is gone, why would we believe they would strive for policies to bring the jobs back? Think of how much better off the American people of all races would be if the media and other Democrats weren’t working so hard to block Trump’s policies, and to destroy American companies like Tesla. Democrats want to destroy Tesla because Trump has tasked Musk to save America by weeding out the massive wasteful spending, fraud, and abuse that is bankrupting our great country. Democrats clearly don’t care about the workers or investors at Tesla, or their families. Nor do they care about the lithium fires that cause great damage to the environment. What they clearly care about is big government and power for themselves.

