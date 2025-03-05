The panic on the left about Ukraine shows the urgency to clean out the Deep State

Judging by the unhinged splenetics from the usual Dem and Never-Trump freak suspects ranging from Connecticut Sen. Chris Murphy, to the Wall St Journal editorial page, the most important TDS therapy should include a fainting couch and a rack of black arm bands, Sicilian and Serbian widows’ veils, black stockings, shawls and mourning coats—for long term rentals.

The erstwhile foreign policy glitterati highlighted by the disgraced Susan Rice, traitor Alexander Vindman, and wannabe Viking shield-maiden Lagertha—aka Victoria Nuland—are breathlessly lamenting and condemning the long overdue foreign policy reset that is now sweeping out the Bush 41, Clinton, Bush 43, Obama, and Biden “America-Last” global order charnel house.

Those regimes accomplished nothing in forty years but displace wealth from ordinary Americans to low wage slave laborers, spent trillions towards foreign wars that only benefitted terrorists and elite power brokers, provoked conflicts and color revolutions that promoted widespread instability, and ushered unchecked immigration that has emboldened the wholesale erosion of western civilization.

The desperate defenses to sustain the unsustainable status quo, including the illegitimate Deep State— a fourth branch of government nowhere to be found in Articles I, II or III in the Constitution—reveal utter contempt for ordinary Americans.

We have been materially and spiritually impoverished by the crushing suppression of liberties, and imposition of abominable social engineering, and making us pay for socio-economic atrocities, e.g., the green net-zero energy black-hole, endless foreign wars, abortion on demand, sex change chemical castration, child gender dysmorphia mutilation, human trafficking, and boys/men playing in girls/women’s sports.

With the November election, we voted to dismantle the illegitimate administrative state that has spawned suffocating socio-economic insanity. The state does not “wither away” as Frederick Engels blithely predicted; instead it is installed as a tool, from Lenin’s disingenuous embrace, the means to subjugation. If the fourth branch is not deeply shanked, bulldozed, scorched, and then salted a la Carthage, it will bankrupt all of us, and relegate us to savage nihilism.

We did not vote for incremental patty cake pushback against unchecked lunacy, nor sovereign suicide. We voted to thoroughly disable the toxic soul-stealing state that can only be vanquished using industrial style demolition and disinfectants. None of this is for the faint-of-heart, who now can only weep over what they have wrought.