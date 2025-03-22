The other cartel

We hear about cartels pushing drugs and trafficking people over the border. Let me tell you about another cartel or the one wearing robes to go to work. This is from Miranda Devine:

If you ever doubted that Washington’s corrupt cartel of Democratic law firms, judges, NGOs, and deep-state bureaucrats is a machine designed to thwart the Trump administration, just watch as judge after judge blocks the president’s ability to keep his campaign promises. It may not be brown paper bags changing hands, but this lawfare that defies the people’s will is every bit as corrupt. It will be up to the Supreme Court to define the limits of presidential authority, but Chief Justice John Roberts’ preemptive scolding of Trump for musing about judicial impeachment doesn’t bode well for the president.

Darn right. It’s up to Chief Justice Roberts to draw the line and put these judges back in their place, or their district.

What we are watching reminds me of something that we experienced in Texas over the last few years. The story went something like this: the legislature would pass a law, such as no sanctuary cities in Texas. The governor would sign it as he did in 2017. Within seconds, the Democrats would run to their favorite judge, stop it, and then the governor would have to win on appeal. We saw that story repeated time after time. It was as predictable as 100 degrees in August.

It looks like we are watching a repeat under President Trump. As Miss Devine points out, “judges issued more than 14 injunctions against Trump administration actions in February alone, with 160 ‘resistance’ lawsuits winding their way through the system.”

The bad news is that a lot of district judges are living outside their districts or sticking their noses in Article 2 of the U.S. Constitution. The good news is that their actions are so hysterical that their game has been exposed for all to see.

So again, we call on the Chief Justice to end this nonsense. Tell the district judges to stick to their districts. We already have a president.

Image from Grok.