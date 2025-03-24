The media’s latest lie: TikTok stole Kamala’s presidency

Why did Kamala Harris lose to Donald Trump?

Was it a lack of trust? A failure to connect? A habit of spouting robotic, circular nonsense? Did she lose because voters saw through her painfully inauthentic persona? Because her lame attempts at humor landed with the grace of a sledgehammer through a windshield? Was it her dismal record as vice president, her inability to answer basic policy questions, or the sheer volume of word salad she force-fed the American public?

Wrong. Wrong. Wrong. None of the above.

Kamala Harris didn’t lose because she was untrustworthy, uninspiring, and deeply unpopular. She lost because of TikTok.

Or at least, that’s what the people over at Vox would have us believe.

The anemic argument goes like this: Through some sinister mechanism, TikTok radicalized young voters against Kamala, swaying them toward Donald Trump. It’s a lie, a lie so obvious that it barely needs debunking, but I’m going to do it anyway.

First, let’s address the elephant in the room. TikTok is overwhelmingly left-leaning. It is a platform where progressive ideas thrive, where social justice slogans are parroted endlessly. It’s a platform where identity politics reign supreme. If anything, TikTok has been one of the most powerful tools for the Democrats, mobilizing Gen Z and Millennials in a way no other medium has.

Consider the type of content that dominates TikTok’s algorithm. Simply scroll, and in a matter of minutes, find yourself bombarded with clips pushing transgender ideology, white privilege, “toxic” masculinity, radical feminism, and anti-capitalist talking points. The app is an echo chamber of leftist orthodoxy, where questioning narratives about climate change and DEI policies is met with immediate suppression and/or mob outrage. Users are inundated with woke slogans, gender ideology, and economic illiteracy masquerading as political discourse.

For years, TikTok’s moderation policies have favored leftist narratives. Right-leaning creators frequently complain that their content is shadowbanned, removed, or algorithmically buried. Meanwhile, radical left-wing accounts gain massive reach.

If Harris lost voters on TikTok, it’s because even a platform dominated by progressive narratives couldn’t make her palatable. She failed to energize young voters—not because of some nebulous right-wing propaganda campaign, but because even the most media-saturated generation saw through her lies. TikTok was on her side, not Trump's.

The idea that TikTok is some breeding ground for MAGA-loving voters is, of course, laughable. If anything, TikTok has been one of the most effective radicalization tools for the left.

Look at how the app was used during the George Floyd riots. Mobs of activists coordinated through TikTok to organize protests (many of which turned violent), spread anti-police propaganda, and push the now-infamous “defund the police” movement. The results, as we all recall, were disastrous: A massive spike in crime, emboldened criminals, and police departments gutted in major cities.

Then, there’s COVID. TikTok aggressively promoted narratives supporting indefinite lockdowns, vaccine mandates, and social distancing hysteria, while punishing any skepticism. Alternative perspectives—such as those of doctors questioning mRNA technology or arguing against prolonged school closures—were either removed or ridiculed. Does this sound like a platform sympathetic to right-wing concerns?

No. Because it’s not.

TikTok has always served as a megaphone for progressive politicians and activists. Leftist “educators” and woke celebrities continue to flood the platform with content designed to shame, mock, and demonize anyone who doesn’t toe the Democrat party line.

This is not a neutral platform. This is a machine for left-wing social engineering.

Kamala’s Icarus-like plunge into political oblivion is much simpler than the media will ever acknowledge. Similar to Hillary Clinton, she’s not likable. This is not a sexist critique. This is not a racist critique. This is an objective political reality.

Her tenure as vice president was one of the least consequential in modern history. She was given the border crisis. She did nothing. For four years, she did nothing. Nothing good, anyway.

This is why she lost.

The media refuses to accept the fact that Harris was (and likely still is) very unpopular, so they fabricate external forces to blame. If it’s not TikTok, it’s “misinformation.” If it’s not misinformation, it’s “sexism.” If it’s not sexism, it’s “racism.”

No doubt, you’ve spotted the pathetic pattern. It’s never her fault. Never the Democrats’ fault. Always some invisible enemy, some intangible evil that robbed them of their rightful victory.

This is a tired excuse. The American public has had plenty of time to evaluate Kamala Harris, from her disastrous 2020 primary run (where she collapsed before a single vote was cast) to her turgid tenure as vice president, to her even more disastrous attempt to replace Joe Biden.

The verdict is clear: the votes are in. The people of America have spoken—they don’t want her. Not now, and probably never.

Kamala’s political career is in ruins.

And that has nothing to do with TikTok.

Image from X.