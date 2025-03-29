We in the U.S. are living in the last, best hope -- and have recently been divinely provided with the last, best chance.

If we can't make good on this chance, there is unlikely to be another … and hope will slip away with it.

This is entirely possible, if not overwhelmingly likely. It is up to us to make certain that hope — and this republic -- does not die. We must act with courage, decisiveness, and passion.

The rest of the West is in a similar situation but is even further down the rabbit hole. Western nations can continue on the same course of globalism, wokeism, leftism, societal self-hatred, and hyper-tolerance of a rapidly growing Muslim community that wants to subsume them -- or they can remember who they were and what they once stood for, recover their self-confidence and dignity, and try to preserve themselves.

That’s it. There is no “third way.” In a nutshell: sink or swim. Sadly and bizarrely, it appears they will choose the former.

In 1940, English Prime Minister Winston Churchill, alone and facing the full might of the Nazi war machine, proclaimed, “We shall never surrender!”

Tragically, it appears that the nation he once proudly led has already done so. Ditto for much of the rest of Europe -- or should I say the European Union -- an entity created in part to harness individual nations’ political and economic might, enhance the security of its member states, and rival the United States.

It is embarrassing to say the least that the EU — today -- cannot even protect its citizens from rampant stabbings … or its young girls from rape gangs.

If you look at vast swaths of many European cities, it is hard not to think that Europe itself has been raped and deflowered.

Tolerance. Pass it on.

Image: Pixabay / Pixabay License