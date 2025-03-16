The Godfather: 53 and getting better all the time

Nineteen seventy-two was a good year as I recall. Nixon was re-elected with 49 states, the A’s won the first of three consecutive World Series titles, and you got to practice your Italian at the movies.

Yes, we say Happy #53 to The Godfather.

In my opinion, Gone with the Wind (1939), Casablanca (1941), and The Godfather from 1972 are the three greatest American movies ever. Some of you will agree or disagree or select different movies. However, it’s hard to argue that The Godfather took violence, revenge, and even brotherly love to a new level.

Furthermore, The Godfather, like Casablanca, is just as good today as it was many years ago. Our sons were born in the late 1980s, and they enjoy the movie as much as I did.

I know that there was a little “too much blood” in The Godfather, but the movie was well written, and the acting was superb. To be frank, how can you make a movie about eliminating your opponents without a little gunfire and blood?

My favorite scene is the one with the horse head. Who came up with the idea of putting that horse head on the bed? Brilliant! Who remembers the audience’s reaction to this? No one expected that.

My second is when Michael goes to the restaurant and kills the two guys after finding the gun in the bathroom. I love when they are speaking in Italian. Great stuff! The audience reaction to this shooting was unbelievable.

My third favorite scene is Mama Corleone singing in Italian at her daughter’s wedding.

What makes those scenes so wonderful is that you have no clue what’s coming. Great stuff!

Great movie. It’s also a great family story. So enjoy it when you need a break from all the Musk-bashing and nonsense from Democrats.

Image: LIDayo via Wikimedia Commons, CC BY-SA 4.0.