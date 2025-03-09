The China Connection?

A dramatic illustration of how wokism is injuring US national security is currently on display in the nation’s news media. On March 7, a Portland Hoodline headline blared “Trio of U.S. Army Soldiers at Joint Base Lewis-McChord Indicted for Selling Military Secrets to Chinese Interests”

The story declared,

The Department of Justice reports that Jian Zhao and Li Tian, who are currently serving at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, along with former soldier Ruoyu Duan, stand accused of attempting to compromise America’s military integrity in favor of undisclosed Chinese interests.

More specifically, the allegations are that the accused transmitted secret information about US weapons system to Chinese agents.

Hmm. Isn’t there something missing from this story? For months we have been treated to reports of Chinese infiltration and espionage, balloon flights spying, purchases of farmland next to military sites, secret police stations, and Operation Fox Hunt (which targets Chinese dissidents living abroad).

Image by Fotor AI.

And yet here we are with three soldiers clearly of Chinese descent accused of successful espionage by selling secret information to Chinese agents. Is it not highly notable that not one of these news posts dares raise questions about how this happened.

Who were their Chinese contacts?

How did their Chinese contacts connect with Jian Zhao, Li Tian, and Ruoyu Duan?

Is there a Chinese secret police station on the US West coast?

How easily blackmailed were they?

Do the accused have family back in China?

Were there threats of harm to those family members?

And finally, given these last concerns, who was responsible for allowing personnel subject to these risks to have access to secret weapons information that China would like to have?

The problem is that the woke canon defines such questions as “racist.” So no woke news reporter or editor will entertain such questions, right? Even the undaunted Andrew McCarthy treads lightly on that ground.

However, if merely asking such questions is “racist,” then it would surely be racist in the event of war with China to engage the PLA (People’s Liberation Army) with live munitions, right?

And what is the attitude of the PRC (People’s Republic of China) about such espionage? That is addressed by the PRC statute entitled the NIL (National Intelligence Law), which arguably provides a basis for forcing espionage cooperation on Chinese foreign nationals abroad.

And yes, there is a secret Chinese police station on the US west coast, and yes, there is a serious ongoing risk of Chinese espionage recruitment that specifically targets our military personnel of Chinese descent, and that is focused specifically on the western Washington and Puget Sound region.

The take-away of all this is that it is only common sense that those Chinese Americans who have elected to make a life here with us and to serve in our military should not be placed in positions that make them especially tempting targets of Chinese agents for bullying, blackmail, and espionage. Or at least, if they are in those positions, our government needs to keep an eye on them. Put another way, it’s not racist to be concerned that Chinese spies are targeting vulnerable Chinese-American members of the American military.