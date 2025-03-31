Tesla protestor banner: 'Burn a Tesla, save democracy'

A recent “take down Tesla” protest shut down a road adjoining a Tesla showroom in Manhattan.

Profuse swearing, including many variations of the eff word, could be heard during the demonstration, along with chants of "Elon Musk has got to go.” A banner being held up by multiple protesters read, "Burn a Tesla, Save Democracy.”

(Say what?! These agitators, paid or not, are not rocket scientists. By contrast, Musk — and quite a few of his associates -- actually are.)

Talk about a non-sequitur! What does burning a Tesla have to do with saving a democracy?! If anything, it will create fear, chaos, anger, and police action, all anathema to democracy.

What’s the next slogan for these pathetic poetic picketers?

“Rape a girl, fight climate change?” “Slug a Jew, foster tolerance?” “Kill an insurance CEO, preserve morality?” “Torch your town, help local government?” “Ride a cowboy, save the whales?” “Rob a convenience store, save the rainforest?”

Memo to the Tesla torchers: If you don’t believe others have the right to drive the kind of car they want and to make their own decisions and exercise free will, and you feel morally superior in this belief, you are the problem. If you virtue signal by mocking, threatening, and hurting others with whom you disagree, you are the fascist.

Sure is insanely ironic that the people shooting bullets into Tesla stores, burning down cars and generally being violent are calling me a Nazi when I have done literally zero violence at all 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/DWrC7zrLw9 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 30, 2025

In fact, you are an asshat of the highest order … and possibly a tool of Satan.

Have I made myself clear? Want to “save democracy?”

Push back against these repugnant would-be arsonists and their terroristic tendencies.

Image: X meme screen shot