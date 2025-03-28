Tesla and a second

Do you remember the 2020 “Summer of Love?” Early in that glorious summer, as America’s blue cities, beginning with Minneapolis, exploded in colorful reds and yellows, Seattle Mayor Jenny Durkan, responded to various loving “occupations” of Portland by poo-pooing the idea such spontaneous outpourings of affection were riots. Why, they might portend a “summer of love,” she quipped. Donald Trump, as usual, was right:

Graphic: X Screenshot

And Durkan quickly backtracked:

In an interview Thursday, prior to the deadly shooting in CHOP, Mayor Durkan acknowledged her poor choice of words.



“I clearly said that in jest, it probably was not the smart thing to do,” she said.

She “clearly said that in jest.” That Durkan, she was such a jester!

Graphic: X Screenshot

Circa March, 2025 we find ourselves in the prelude to a second "summer of love" consisting of Dems vandalizing and torching the preferred and planet-saving vehicles of other Dems: Teslas. But why? Wasn’t the Tesla the preferred virtue signal of enlightened Dems desperate to save the planet, which will be doomed in 5-12 years or so on an ever-rotating schedule if American’s don’t do what they demand? Wasn’t Elon Musk their savior?

Sure, until he began discovering and eliminating governmental fraud and theft, and eliminating Democrat’s financing and power base. Aligning himself with the evil Trump, Musk immediately became Nazier than Hitler. So, Dems had only one possible course of action to try to restore their electoral viability: start vandalizing and torching Tesla dealerships and Teslas, occupied or unoccupied.

They’d hit on lawfare against every legitimate use of Trump’s Article II powers earlier. That was just a logical extension of their lawfare during Trump’s first term and their failed lawfare attempts to bankrupt and jail Trump during the Biden’s handlers/autopen years.

Is the anti-Tesla campaign merely prelude to a second “summer of love?” Rising Democrat Party star Jasmine Crockett seems to be on that track:

Graphic: X Screenshot

Democrat Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) believes Democrats have to “punch” to win elections in Texas, stating that Republican politicians such as Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) need to be “knocked over the head, like, hard.”

True, Crockett didn’t explicitly say Dems should key or otherwise vandalize Teslas, nor set them aflame, but the nudge, nudge, wink, wink implication was there. Attorney General Pam Bondi was not amused:

Last week, Crockett (D-Texas) addressed a virtual rally for the “Tesla Takedown” movement and heralded its plans for a “Global Day of Action” this coming weekend to protest the electric car company. “She is an elected public official, so she needs to tread very carefully, because nothing will happen to Elon Musk, and we are going to fight to protect all the Tesla owners throughout this country,” Bondi told Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures.”

This is cute:

Tesla Takedown bills itself as a “peaceful protest platform” encouraging Tesla owners to sell their cars and stock in the company to protest Musk’s Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

That’s “fiery but mostly peaceful” protests in the manner of the first “summer of love.” Tesla Takedown is also planning a “global day of action” for March 29th.

According to the Tesla Takedown website, the movement opposes Musk’s alleged “illegal coup” and his use of his Tesla fortune to “destroy our democracy.” The organizers emphasize that the protests are intended to be peaceful, stating, “Tesla Takedown is a peaceful protest movement. We oppose violence, vandalism and destruction of property.”

Suuuure they are and sure they do. Comedian Rob Schneider—I don’t know if he’s a Tesla owner—is less than convinced and has expressed a common sentiment:

Graphic: X Screenshot

No doubt Dems are hoping Normal Americans use violence against violent Tesla Takedown acolytes, particularly in blue states, which will give their Soros prosecutors leave to prosecute them. It will also give them rhetorical ammunition to use against Trump as they cry: “see? They’re all trying to destroy “our democracy!” That will, in turn, give them what they consider the moral authority for a second, fiery but mostly peaceful, “summer of love.”

The Democrat Party, with an approval rating of 27% and falling, is getting desperate. It’s looking more and more likely they’ll lose seats in the House and Senate in the upcoming midterms, and in their race to find some kind of charismatic leader, they’re not moving toward the middle and the possibility of attracting additional voters. They’re moving toward—wait for it—AOC?! They’re doubling down, moving further toward the currently ruling Socialist/Communist wing of their party.

That’ll bring voters flocking to their standard!

The more they sprint to the left, the more they embrace the fiery part rather than the mostly peaceful part, the more likely it is we’ll experience the joys of a second summer of love.”

Desperation tends to do that.

