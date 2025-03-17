Speaker Mike Johnson reveals why the Autopen scandal is a big deal

The Autopen is a fascinating device.

Developed to allow celebrities to mass-produce autographs for hordes of swooning fans, it was never intended to enable a Muppet to serve as president of the United States.



But that seems to be exactly what happened .



Evidence has been emerging for a week that nearly every document Joe Biden allegedly signed after his first few days in office — every executive order, every pardon, every Congressional bill signed into law, every international treaty, every lifetime judicial nomination (including the nomination of Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson) — was signed with not one, but two Autopens.

The only known exception was Biden’s withdrawal from the 2024 presidential race.



Of course, the Democratic Party Deep State (DPDS) propaganda bureaus, formerly known as “news media,” are carefully ignoring this development. MSNBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, PBS, NPR, New York Times, Washington Post, The Atlantic … the silence is deafening.



The sole exception is Newsweek, which observed that “the MAGA community is furious”:

Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey has called for the Justice Department to investigate whether Biden's "cognitive decline allowed unelected staff to push through radical policy without his knowing approval." If that was the case, "these executive orders, pardons, and all other actions are unconstitutional and legally void," Bailey wrote on X.

An interview with House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) reveals just one of many examples where Joe the Vegetable didn’t even read the documents that bear his purported signature:

MIKE JOHNSON: “Sir, why did you pause LNG exports? … Liquified natural gas is in great demand by our [European] allies. Why would you do that? Because you understand, we just talked about Ukraine. You understand, you’re fueling Vladimir Putin’s war machine, because they got to get their gas from him, you know.”



And he looked at me, stunned, and he said, “I didn’t do that.”



And I said, “Mr. President, yes you did. It was an executive order, like three weeks ago.”



“I didn’t do that.” And he’s arguing with me. I said, ”Mr. President, respectfully, can I, could I go out here and ask your secretary to print it out? We’ll read it together. You definitely did that.”



… He said, “No, no. You misunderstand.” He said, “What I did is I signed this thing to —we’re going to conduct a study on the effects of LNG.”



I said, “No, you’re not, sir. You paused it. ... This is doing massive damage to our economy, national security …” It occurred to me, Barry, he was not lying to me. He genuinely did not know what he had signed.



And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing. Because I thought, we’re in serious trouble. Who is running the country? Like, I don’t know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn’t know.

This writer has been saying, ever since Biden ran his campaign from his Delaware basement in the summer of 2020, that he wasn’t really all there. He was already senile: a Muppet, operated by a committee of POCs and LGBTQs.

This committee — most likely co-chaired by Barack Obama, Jill Biden and Kamala Harris — was actually running the United States government for four years. It was really Obama’s third term in office.

There were so many Team Obama officials who took a four-year sabbatical in January 2017, then returned in January 2021 to serve on this committee or do its bidding, that American Thinker doesn’t have the space to list them all here.

Just a week ago, this writer assumed (incorrectly) that all these vitally important documents were signed by Joe Biden’s own trembling hand:

James Comer and Mike Johnson said they’ll look into declaring Biden’s pardons invalid. … It's unprecedented: we had a vegetable for president, whose handlers directed him to massively abuse his pardon power. He was reading whatever they put on a Teleprompter, and signing whatever they put on his desk. But whether Biden’s pardons survive or not, justice demands a creative solution. Bondi’s DOJ could argue that because Biden didn’t understand what he was signing, his pardons aren’t worth the paper they’re printed on.

Now there’s even more reason to believe that nothing Joe the Vegetable allegedly signed is worth the paper it’s printed on. He didn’t even read it, much less sign it.

What’s truly dismal about this is that millions of voters have short memories. They’ll forget this, or they’ll never even hear about it, and they’ll vote for the next DPDS nominee.



And the propaganda bureaus will help them forget, by never mentioning this DPDS scandal, or that one, or this other one. For the entire week, they’re focused like lasers on Donald Trump being a bit impolite to Volodymyr Zelensky, and the factions of the DPDS turning against each other over keeping the government running.

It’s nice to know that Trump is at least capable of reading whatever document he’s signing, and signing it with a real pen. Here’s an Associated Press video of him signing a whole stack of them on Inauguration Day — mostly, repealing so-called “executive orders” from Biden’s team of Muppeteers.

A signature On Hunter’s Pardon.” AI image created by Jim Davis with Hailuo AI.