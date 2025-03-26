Signal debacle – maybe intentional

There has already been much (far too much) ink spilt over the Signal app debacle surrounding the White House leadership call surrounding the Houthi strike.

The Democrats, without an affirmative message, have found yet something else to light their hair on fire over.

Andrea Widburg posted a great piece yesterday - Trump officials ‘inadvertently’ include a reporter in their Yemen chat.

While the jury is still out on how “a reporter” got on the call, for me the line in Casablanca comes to mind;

“Of all the gin joints in all the world, she walks into mine.”

Of all the reporters in the all the world, how is it that Trump-hating, slime merchant Jeffery Goldberg was sent a secured invitation to join a call like that?

Coincidence? Happenstance? Carelessness? Or, treason?

The Democrat party’s agenda for the foreseeable future is resistance.

Blocking DOGE employees from buildings. Locking doors, computers and elevators.

Filing lawsuits against any and every Executive Order issued by the president.

Posting messages on the Medicare payment system suggesting that payments were going to be postponed or cancelled.

Removing historical information highlighting the Tuskagee Airmen and the Navajo code talkers.

Lighting Tesla cars and Tesla dealerships on fire.

I don’t believe in coincidences or happenstance.

It is my opinion that someone on Michael Waltz’s staff added Goldberg to the call, to create a problem for the president and his cabinet.

Breitbart has reported that President Trump has confirmed that an “NSC Staffer” added Goldberg to the call, but did not elaborate on how or why.

I’ll elaborate – hook this person up to a lie-detector machine immediately.

Ask him how and why Goldberg’s number was added to the call. If added nefariously, arrest this person and immediately try him or her for treason.

Further, if this turns out to be the case he was a federal career employee and not a political appointee, immediately re-continue firing and early retirement of federal employees, citing national security concerns as justification. We cannot have people burrowed throughout our government, working against the president’s (and our) interest.

Image: Pixabay, via Picryl // CCO 1.0 Universal Public Domain