Send them home

Cheers for the Trump administration. We learned yesterday that some students may going home sooner than expected. Here is the story:

It was the administration’s announcement that it was canceling $400 million in federal grants and contracts given to Columbia University over its failure to address rampant antisemitism on its Manhattan campus.

It followed, by one day, a State Department announcement that it had yanked the first visa of a foreign student linked to “Hamas-supporting disruptions.”

Although the student and the school involved were not identified, it’s a certainty the twin developments are sending shock waves through colleges and universities across the nation -- and that’s the point.

The moves lower the boom on the campus radicals, including professors, who are supporting the murderous terrorist organization and the feckless university administrators who have done little or nothing to stop them.

Reports indicate that grant cancellations for other schools will soon follow, with officials from the Department of Education saying recently they were conducting investigations of five universities where repeated antisemitic harassment incidents were reported.

Columbia was one of the five, with the others being Northwestern University, Portland State University, the University of California, Berkeley, and the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities.

“Universities must comply with all federal antidiscrimination laws if they are going to receive federal funding,” Education Secretary Linda McMahon said Friday.

“Columbia has abandoned that obligation to Jewish students studying on its campus.”

It’s possible that Yale, another Ivy League school, could be in the crosshairs.

It received a “D” in a recent Anti-Defamation League report card over the distribution of antisemitic flyers on campus and an anti-Israel rally where protesters chanted, “Free our prisoners, free them all, Zionism must fall.”