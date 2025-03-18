San Francisco Pride hemorrhages corporate dollars, will ‘make do’ with tight budget

Escaping from the thumb of Democrat control and policy-making means corporate businesses are now able to focus on currying favor with their clientele, serving their interests, instead of the LGBTQ mafia.

According to a report from Fox News, San Francisco Pride has hit a financial rough patch after hemorrhaging the corporate dollars they once had—though “the show will still go on,” it will do so with a much smaller budget. Seriously, thank the good Lord above.

However, Pride organizer Suzanne Ford abandoned all reason and knowledge (or perhaps she never had it to begin with), and blamed…who else but President Trump:

Ford expressed suspicion this was part of a wave of businesses distancing themselves from diversity, equity, and inclusion(DEI) programs under the Trump administration. ‘I’m very concerned. Obviously, there’s pressure from the federal government,’ Ford told a local FOX affiliate.

Suzanne, put down the remote, and back away from the MSNBC, The View, or whatever your drug of “news” choice is. There is zero pressure from the federal government to compel private companies to abandon the DEI ideology — any executive action taken by Trump to dismantle such an agenda and restore meritocracy has been confined to federal agencies and departments, for that’s all the control and authority he has. He does not have the political power to dictate how a private business delegates its cash. To be fair, it’s not like anyone really expects a leftist to understand the separation between the public and private sectors, especially when they vote (knowingly or unknowingly) to eliminate such a boundary.

As the article notes, SF Pride has so far lost around $300,000, which makes up around 13% of the overall budget goal of $2.3 million—and they’re not even halfway there, just two and a half months out from the event. Funny enough, one of the corporate pull-outs is Anheuser-Busch, no doubt trying to claw back customers after Bud Light surrendered billions of dollars to die on the LGBTQ hill with Dylan Mulvaney.

Obviously, Ford is fantastically slow on the uptake, because the reality is, “pressure from the federal government” was actually a thing—but it came under Joe Biden, and it wasn’t to force companies to distance themselves from DEI policies, but to adopt them. Now, companies can just get back to being companies, and providing goods and services for the public based on demand, and acting in the best interest of the company’s shareholders…like building a workforce based on competent and qualified workers, not skin color or sexual fetish.

Serving the interests of the base/customers/voters to remain solvent is...rocket science? Yes, but only to a Democrat.

Image from Grok.