Rockets to Roses: Israel’s bizarre trade cycle with Aza

In a striking twist of economic irony, “Israel” proper finds itself caught in a peculiar recycling cycle-of-trade with Aza (“Gaza” is the Arab name, but Aza is part of the Land of Israel). Israel offers (and allows in) steel, food, gas, and free electricity to the Jew-haters in the client state of Aza, which in turn uses these resources to manufacture rockets. Those rockets are then fired back at Israeli residents, where their fragments (if safe) are repurposed into… Judaica. Yes, really.

Israeli artist Bob Yaron collects the leftover fragments of Azan rockets, and welds them into roses, Judaic jewelry, and other tokens of Jewish heritage. (Don’t support him; take away his material!)

So that’s what the Israeli government means by saying the supplies are for “civilian use”. If this were a fiction novel plot, it would be rejected by the publisher.

Job creation, huh?

It’s as though a surreal plan was conceived in a boardroom meeting (hmm, maybe it was).

“Alright, team, we need more fancy Chanukiyot (or: Menorahs) for Chanuka. Any ideas?”

Mr. Nimrod Wertfreiheit pipes up: “How about we let our Aza Peace Partners make rockets to fire at us, and then we’ll collect the fragments, and…”

“Perfect (invoking the Keynesian ‘Broken Window Fallacy’)! Avoda Aravit (Arab Labor), then Avoda Ivrit (Jewish Labor)!”

That's why they call the tragicomic war “Operation Swords of Irony”.

Instead of eliminating the middleman, let’s cut out the rocket outsourcing entirely (though leftists would bewail the reduction in recycling). In the free and democratic republic of (Communist) China, it is widely believed that the family of the condemned person must pay 27 cents for the bullet, too… Stop bankrolling our own bombardment!

Imagine the savings. No more rocketing high rocket interceptions, no more rebuilding infrastructure (for us and for the murderous squatters), no more sleepless nights in bomb shelters.

No more Jewish soldiers dying in sports wars for art, jewelry, and Judaica.

A Shekel Saved Is a Shekel Earned, minus all the innocent victims. Cut off the Invisible Hand guiding the rockets. Better yet, cut off the hands that fire them.

We have quite enough metallurgical metaphors for a “Jewish National Museum of Suicidal Absurdity” by now, thank you very much.

In conclusion, my plan is eco-friendly, cost-effective, and significantly less explosive.

Excuse me, I need to go duck. Another economic boom incoming!

Yehuda Israel is a pseudonym. He lives with the daily noise of rockets and is the Editor of Hyehudi.org, featuring aggregated articles about Judaism, with daily articles on Emuna, The Holy Temple, Jewish Clericalism, Libertarian Anarchy, Austrian Economics, and much more….

Image: Free image, Pixabay license.