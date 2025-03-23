President Trump and unitary power

No, not President Trump’s unitary power. I’m referring to the left’s belief in its unitary power. “Our democracy” is not about democracy in the same vein that “our truth” is not about truth. The left’s interest is about not democracy, but power. If voting works to their advantage, they support the vote. When the people denounce their legislative and executive candidates, they fall back on their “activists” in the Judicial Branch.

There is much discussion of Unitary Executive Theory since President Trump’s inauguration and the administration’s rapid-fire executive orders and the myriad of injunctions, stays, and temporary restraining orders — 46 according to the N.Y. Times.

In American law, the unitary executive theory is a Constitutional law theory according to which the President of the United States has sole authority over the executive branch.

These stays and restraining orders, mind you, are being issued by judge-shopped “district” court judges. To this end, these district court judges have all but halted the ability of the president to execute his policies — policies that he ran on, overwhelmingly supported by the American people.

It is reasonable to think that some of the president’s executive orders may run contrary to established law, but to have all of the president’s E.O.s get challenged by these judges exhibits a degree of resistance to Trump rather than fealty to the law.

Does the president have the authority to deport criminal illegal aliens, ban trans persons from serving in the military, fire government employees, curtail government waste, fraud, and abuse?

The Deep State is an entrenched power, burrowed within every crevice of the government. Its denizens are not going to relinquish their power and authority without a fight.

The question for us: Are we a representative republic, or are we but mere vassals put to the wheel, to fund our continued enslavement to an ever-expanding, all-powerful state? Chuck Schumer made his opinion heard on this matter when he said;

The Republican Party is a different kettle of fish than it used to be. And that’s why we’re fighting them so hard. They are controlled by a small group of wealthy, greedy people. And you know what their attitude is? “I made my money all by myself, how dare your government take my money from me? I don’t want to pay taxes.” Or “I built my company with my bare hands, how dare your government tell me how I should treat my customers, the land and water that I own or my employees?” They hate government, government’s a barrier to people, a barrier to stop them from doing things, they want to destroy it. We are not letting them do it, and we’re united.

Chuck is upset with “you” wanting to keep your earnings, or to keep the government from dictating how you run your business or wishing to limit the depth and breadth of government.

When he says “they’re united,” he’s referring to the totality of the radical activist left — his recalcitrant congressional colleagues, radical activist judges (referenced above), lying media, and the astroturf rioters shouting down congresspersons at town halls, swatting conservative media personalities and firebombing Teslas.

Donald Trump is advancing the policies that he ran on, and that the American people gave him a mandate to pursue. If the radical left is able to thwart this mandate, then our Republic is dead.

Image: Gage Skidmore via Flickr, CC BY-SA 2.0.