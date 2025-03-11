Oregon’s governor establishes an ‘abortion provider appreciation day’

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

Oregon’s butch governor, Tina Kotek, officially announced that yesterday, March 10, is to be celebrated as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” as an official state position; she posted this to X, to make the declaration:

Oregon’s abortion providers deliver essential health care services with courage, compassion, and dedication. This month, we recognize their role in our essential health care continuum in Oregon. Thank you. pic.twitter.com/SM1OmEVLCY — Governor Tina Kotek (@GovTinaKotek) March 10, 2025

Does this mean that the progressive left has finally and totally conceded that baby murder isn’t anything but a celebration to them? How long have these people lied about every abortion being a difficult, traumatizing, and tragic decision that “no woman” wants to make? If they honestly believed that, then why celebrate the very “providers” playing a major role in the very pain suffered by post-abortive women?

To get a better idea of what exactly a Democrat like Kotek appreciates, let’s look at some “providers” and their work.

Here are some of those “providers” discussing how the carefully and thoughtfully dismember babies to retain intact body parts for sale:

Abortion doctors callously talking about the baby parts they profit from. They aren't 'clumps of cells'— they're body parts for sale. Abortion is mankind’s most evil act ever. pic.twitter.com/CidTUZTmwZ — 𝕊𝕠𝕝𝕒 ℂ𝕙𝕒𝕕 🎚️ (@sola_chad) March 10, 2025

Cesare Santangelo, a “provider” in Washington D.C. whose “work” gained national recognition when anti-abortion activists procured the mutilated bodies of full-term children, is brutally thorough at his job:

Look at what "choice" enables. This baby was found boxed up ready to head to the incinerator in DC. He was one of FIVE late term babies found that day. #justiceforthefive Look at it pic.twitter.com/FarxylzhVJ — Melissa Sebree AKA Your Mother (@MelissaSebree) April 10, 2024

That’s little Christopher, in case Tina Kotek, or Democrat voters in general, were wondering, and here’s baby Harriet:

The activists named Baby Girl #1, Harriet. Multiple experts have noted that her injuries, including her severed neck and removed brain, may be consistent with an illegal partial-birth abortion. 5/15 https://t.co/qMyFlEUhTW #AbortoNao — Guilherme Alexandre™ (@GAlexandretm) April 9, 2022

Let’s not forget LeRoy Carhart, or Kermit Gosnell, both of whom were proud “providers” throughout all months of pregnancy. The first image is Carhart celebrating his birthday, the second is Gosnell’s “work”:

Abortionist/serial killer Leroy Carhart celebrates his birthday with a sign that says “Even on my worst days I’m killing it.” Abortionists are Nazi-level evil. A total disregard for human life. pic.twitter.com/L11vXGGHFr — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) November 3, 2019

So, Kermit Gosnell was cool with you?

This screenshot is from the Grand Jury trial. You can find it online. The picture is blurred because of its graphic in nature. pic.twitter.com/mlR1l8lhFh — Sarah C (@ConstitutionLo1) August 8, 2024

Or, do you remember little Ana Rosa Rodriguez? She survived the “provider” dismembering her, but left the womb bleeding and missing her right arm after the appreciation-worthy “provider” had ripped it off:

This is Ana Rosa Rodriguez.



Her arm was cut off during an abortion attempt.



She was being dismembered alive.



She survived.



Most babies don’t.



Ana Rosa Rodriguez’s story is just one out of many.



This is what “reproductive rights” look like. pic.twitter.com/PrZrS1PRGc — Anna Lulis (@annamlulis) August 25, 2024

Is it any wonder we can’t find any common ground with people who support this?

Image: YouTube video screen grab.