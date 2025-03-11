« A history lesson, using Ronald Reagan
March 11, 2025

Oregon’s governor establishes an ‘abortion provider appreciation day’

By Olivia Murray

Oregon’s butch governor, Tina Kotek, officially announced that yesterday, March 10, is to be celebrated as “Abortion Provider Appreciation Day” as an official state position; she posted this to X, to make the declaration:

Does this mean that the progressive left has finally and totally conceded that baby murder isn’t anything but a celebration to them? How long have these people lied about every abortion being a difficult, traumatizing, and tragic decision that “no woman” wants to make? If they honestly believed that, then why celebrate the very “providers” playing a major role in the very pain suffered by post-abortive women?

To get a better idea of what exactly a Democrat like Kotek appreciates, let’s look at some “providers” and their work.

Here are some of those “providers” discussing how the carefully and thoughtfully dismember babies to retain intact body parts for sale:

Cesare Santangelo, a “provider” in Washington D.C. whose “work” gained national recognition when anti-abortion activists procured the mutilated bodies of full-term children, is brutally thorough at his job:

That’s little Christopher, in case Tina Kotek, or Democrat voters in general, were wondering, and here’s baby Harriet:

Let’s not forget LeRoy Carhart, or Kermit Gosnell, both of whom were proud “providers” throughout all months of pregnancy. The first image is Carhart celebrating his birthday, the second is Gosnell’s “work”:

Or, do you remember little Ana Rosa Rodriguez? She survived the “provider” dismembering her, but left the womb bleeding and missing her right arm after the appreciation-worthy “provider” had ripped it off:

Is it any wonder we can’t find any common ground with people who support this?

Image: YouTube video screen grab.

