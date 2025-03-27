Nine reasons Democrats are doomed to irrelevance

On March 25, 2025, House Speaker Mike Johnson took to X to deliver a scathing rebuke to the Democrat party:

“Democrats cheered against an American company. They refused to celebrate the rescue of American astronauts. They couldn’t even stand for a childhood cancer survivor. Their message has shifted from being anti-Trump to anti-American.”

Standing before a podium emblazoned with the House GOP logo, Johnson’s words echoed what many conservatives have long suspected: the Democratic Party has abandoned American values in favor of a radical, divisive agenda.

This isn’t just a rhetorical jab - it’s a call to action. The Democrats are spiraling into irrelevance, and here are nine reasons they’re doomed to remain in the political wilderness, along with a blueprint for conservatives to ensure they never regain power.

To begin with, the Democrat party’s history is steeped in racism, a fact they’ve tried to whitewash but can’t erase.

As documented in the 1872 Report of the Joint Select Committee to Inquire Into the Condition of Affairs in the Late Insurrectionary States, the Ku Klux Klan was a prominent arm of the Democrat party. Jim Crow laws, championed by Democrat leaders, entrenched systemic racism for decades.

Historian Ira Katznelson notes in Fear Itself that Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal relied on “an intimate partnership with those in the South who practiced white supremacy.”

Today, Democrats stoke racial resentment to energize non-white voters, as Newsweek has pointed out, but their hypocrisy is catching up.

Americans see through the façade of a party that claims to champion equality while its historical roots tell a different story.

Over time, the Democrats have lost their connection to the working class, a failure highlighted by The Nation in March 2025.

Once the party of laborers, they now cater to coastal elites and college-educated activists. Non-college-educated voters of color and young men are shifting to the GOP at alarming rates, tired of being lectured on privilege while their economic struggles are ignored. This betrayal of their core constituency serves as a death knell in a nation where working families still hold sway.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs, as CNN reported in January 2025, have become a lightning rod, with critics like Christopher Rufo calling them “fundamentally anti-American.”

These initiatives, which President Trump banned via executive order upon taking office, prioritize identity over merit, alienating Americans who value fairness and individual achievement. By doubling down on DEI, Democrats signal their disdain for the principles of equal opportunity that define the American Dream.

A 2024 Pew Research Center study revealed that 86% of Americans believe Republicans and Democrats are “more focused on fighting each other than on solving problems.”

Democrats bear much of the blame, as their fixation on identity politics and anti-Trump rhetoric has evolved into a broader anti-American stance, as Johnson noted. Refusing to celebrate American achievements -- such as the rescue of astronauts or the resilience of a child cancer survivor -- indicates a party more interested in division than in unity.

The Nation also noted that Democrats are “losing the war for attention.”

Conservatives have established a strong media ecosystem -- think tanks, podcasts, and platforms like X -- that shapes the narrative.

Steve Bannon’s “flood the zone” strategy transformed the GOP base into megaphones, while Democrats struggle with outdated messaging. Their inability to adapt to the modern information environment ensures they will remain on the defensive.

Pew’s 2024 data show that only 37% of Americans have a favorable view of the Democrat Party, barely edging out the GOP’s 36%.

An increasing number of Americans hold negative views of both parties, but Democrats’ embrace of radical policies like open borders and defunding the police has eroded their appeal. They’re no longer the party of the people -- they’re the party of the fringe.

As Johnson highlighted, the Democrats’ refusal to honor quintessentially American moments -- such as cheering for an American company or standing for a cancer survivor -- reveals their contempt for the nation’s spirit.

Replies to Johnson’s post on X, including one that points out Democrats “making fun of a governor in a wheelchair,” further expose their lack of decency.

This isn’t just tone-deaf; it’s a rejection of the values that unite us.

The Nation describes the Democrat party as “in crisis,” with leaders such as Chuck Schumer and Hakeem Jeffries struggling to inspire and innovate. Their focus on symbolic gestures — like the Stop the Steal Act — fails to address Americans' genuine concerns, ranging from inflation to crime.

A party without a vision is one facing a bleak future.

X users responding to Johnson’s post accused Democrats of supporting “pro-terrorist, anti-American criminals” and of being financed by communists.

While these allegations are contentious, they illustrate a growing perception that Democrats prioritize globalist agendas over American interests. When they celebrate anything other than America, they alienate the heartland.

The Democrats’ self-inflicted wounds present an opportunity for conservatives to solidify their dominance. First, we must consistently expose their anti-American agenda. We should leverage platforms like X to highlight moments of hypocrisy, as Johnson did, ensuring every instance of their disdain for American values goes viral.

Second, we must enact legislation that codifies Trump’s executive orders, as one X user suggested -- secure the border, mandate voter ID laws, and prioritize American citizens in policy.

Third, we need to enhance the GOP’s media advantage by investing in alternative platforms that challenge the left’s narrative, ensuring we define the terms of the debate.

Finally, hold rogue judges and sanctuary cities accountable, as another X user urged. The GOP must utilize its congressional majority to defund programs that weaken the rule of law, such as DEI initiatives, while redirecting resources to American families. By emphasizing unity, sovereignty, and opportunity, conservatives can highlight a stark contrast to the divisive nature of the Democrats.

The Democrat party resembles a sinking ship, weighed down by its history, policies, and neglect of America. Conservatives hold the tools -- and the mandate -- to confine them to the wilderness. Let’s seize this moment to rebuild a nation that respects its past while securing its future.





Image: Grok, AI-generated picture, via X