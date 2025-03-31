New York’s ‘clean energy’ demands are unattainable, per industry’s own experts

If you like American Thinker’s content, please consider subscribing here for access to an exclusive, weekly newsletter offering insight from the editorial staff.

The parameters of New York’s mandated “transition” to so-called “clean energy” are so impractical and unrealistic, that even the industry’s own advocates can’t avoid addressing the obvious. According to an exclusive report by Carl Campanile and published by the New York Post yesterday, the New York Affordable Clean Power Alliance (NYACPA) released new findings that revealed “the state’s timetable to phase out energy generated by fossil fuel is unrealistic — and even dangerous.” (The NYACPA is a large organization that represents a host of solar panel and wind turbine firms.)

Unrealistic and dangerous? Sounds exactly like every other progressive idea to ever make it into public policy. You know what we should do? We should press on, damn the facts!

For a little context, New York state has one of the most aggressive “Green New Deal” laws on the books, signed in 2019 by then-governor Andrew Cuomo. The law mandates that by 2030, the state’s carbon emissions must be reduced by 40%, and by 2040, the state must procure its energy entirely from “zero-carbon-emission electricity.” (Never mind that “zero-carbon-emission electricity” is entirely reliant on carbon-based energy sources until it isn’t.)

One of the biggest issues—as if we didn’t already know this—is “clean” energy’s unreliability. Here’s this, per Campanile:

‘Unlike fossil fuel plants, which provide dispatchable generation around the clock, renewables depend on weather conditions, making real-time supply and demand balancing more complex,’ the report said.

Let’s break this down. Solar panels don’t work when it’s dark, which is, on average in New York, twelve hours every day. And, solar panels have “reduced efficiency” when it’s cloudy, which is, again on average, around 61% of those daytime hours. Seems like a very stupid “investment” in a place like New York if you ask me. Furthermore, wind turbines only generate electricity when it’s windy—obviously. Meanwhile, natural gas, coal, and oil aren’t subject to weather conditions, creating energy regardless of environmental factors.

But there were even more obstacles:

The report cited a host of problems that has slowed down progress for ramping up renewables — including inflation-fueled supply chain issues; material and labors that have driven up costs; and delayed construction timelines for renewable wind and solar infrastructure.

Ironic, considering that much of the dollar’s devaluation (the greatest cause of inflation) came because of government debt spending on “green” energy initiatives... Inflation Reduction Act anyone?

Seems like being forced to make investments in private companies that are selling unaffordable goods and services that clearly aren’t ready for market is… criminal?

Image generated by AI.