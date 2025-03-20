NBC poll: Democrats sink to lowest approval rate in 35 years, a historic dip

An absolute tsunami of delight, from an item at Newsweek:

According to a new poll, 27 percent of registered American voters have a positive view of the Democratic Party, the lowest level recorded since NBC News began asking the question in 1990.

That means a whopping 73% of Americans look at the Party with either indifference or disfavor, or about three out of every four.

It’s a historic and well-deserved accomplishment for us, as we can certainly take credit—we persevered through the noise and chaos of the left with reason and patience, reaching the notorious apolitical, pushing the Democrat party into a failure so thorough that even the Democrat media is now forced to acknowledge the crisis: the voters hate them, giving them the lowest approval rate in roughly 35 years. But, that credit can only be partial, as we couldn’t have done it alone!

A massive round of applause for Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Tim Walz, and every other ignorant clown parading around the public stage making such an ass of themselves that you wouldn’t have believed it if you hadn’t witnessed it with your own eyes.

The Newsweek article also noted this:

The survey also found that 38 percent of voters had a ‘very’ negative view of the Democrats, contrasting 7 percent who had a ‘very’ positive perception. Among independent voters, 11 percent had a positive view of the Democrats, while 56 percent saw them negatively.

Almost forty percent of polled voters hold a “very” unfavorable opinion of the Democrats. Of course, we didn’t need a poll to tell us that Americans as a whole are not in favor of… mutilating kids experiencing an identity crisis… exposing our little girls to sexually disturbed predators in their private spaces… dying in Ukraine… unaffordable energy prices… unmanageable inflation… pseudo-elitism… geriatric and cognitively-impaired “presidents”... and everything else they bring to the table.

As Monica Showalter quipped, “Democrats know how to pick ‘em”!

