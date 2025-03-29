Nasty Venezuelan migrant who flashed taxpayer dollars and urged squatting, gets thrown out

There are ordinary illegal aliens, very undesirable illegal aliens, and then there is Leonel Moreno.

The former Chavista sergeant in Venezuela's military intelligence unit known for torturing dissidents, who sneeringly flashed his taxpayer cash and urged other migrants to start squatting on American properties in videos, has gotten himself repatriated back to his motherland.

This is the moment Leonel Moreno, the illegal migrant TikToker who was waving around cash handouts and encouraging fellow illegal border crossers to squat in American homes, landed back in Venezuela this week on a Trump admin deportation flight.



A Maduro regime official said… pic.twitter.com/s0Rf5bpvBv — Jennie Taer 🎗️ (@JennieSTaer) March 28, 2025

Remember this?

NEW: The illegal immigrant influencer who was coaching other illegals on how to squat in American homes, has been deported to Venezuela.



The ultimate FAFO.



Leonel Moreno was seen giving a "thumbs up" while being escorted off the plane.



He illegally crossed the border under… pic.twitter.com/m3AN0X9UaL — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) March 28, 2025

BREAKING: Illegal migrant influencer Leonel Moreno has been deported pic.twitter.com/UxlLbamvHF — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) March 28, 2025

Which is only right. No civilized society can survive intact with his values -- ingratitude, mockery, and effectively, stealing -- all to demonstrate hatred of the United States. While these values are Chavista values, they were also a faithful execution of Chavista intentions for America, to inflict criminals and criminal rule on the U.S., dismantle rule of law, and break the Treasury of the U.S. government.

In other words, he was a walking, talking, illustration of the Alien Enemies Act, which President Trump has invoked to mass-ship illegals back to their homelands.

It's probably pretty telling that in one of the tweets, it was noted that the freak was forced to ride in a place by himself on the airplane home, based on the other migrants not being able to stand him as well as believing that his antics caused their repatriation. If that's the case, then he probably was doing what he did on Chavista orders, which once again, is grounds for Trump invoking the Alien Enemies Act.

Whatever the situation was, it's heartening to see this lowlife returned to his natural homeland and made to live there. If he returns, one can hope he finds himself on a one-way flight to El Salvador's anti-terrorism prison.

In the meantime, one can take satisfaction in the fact that the Trump administration knows what it's doing and is picking all the right ones for the first flights back.

Image: X video screen shot