Leftists are dragging us through the worst parts of their ‘Groundhog Day’

One of the best movies ever made is 1993’s Groundhog Day because it’s the perfect “getting it right” movie. Bill Murray’s character, Phil, begins as a totally obnoxious egomaniac. However, after being forced to relive the same day hundreds or even thousands of times, he figures out what’s wrong with him and gets it right. It’s a fantastic premise, beautifully done. The Democrats are in a Groundhog Day loop and getting it very, very wrong.

What’s stuck in my mind is Phil’s initial response to his time loop before he realizes that he has the chance to get a life do-over and become a better man. When he realizes he cannot die or cause lasting harm, he becomes wildly reckless.

His acts during these reckless loops cause harm and suffering to others—and while he knows he’ll be resurrected, they don’t. That’s how you get this scene, in which Phil drags two terrified men along the train tracks on his comedic nightmare:

Democrats are Phil. Perhaps one day they’ll get it right, but currently, they’re in an endlessly repeating loop, making horrible decisions and causing everyone around them, people who are not in the loop, to experience intense, often deadly suffering.

I started thinking about this time causality issue in an article I wrote for the weekly subscribers-only newsletter. Although it’s not immediately obvious, America is “the last nation” standing, just as she was at the end of WWII. Europe, as in 1945, is utterly destroyed. Russia, unlike the USSR and contrary to the Democrats’ hysteria, is not a threat to America. It has wonderful natural resources, but its declining population alone means it’s weak and likely to get weaker (although Putin’s machinations always bear watching).

As for China, yes, it’s the Soviet Union of 2025, another 1945 parallel. But China has huge problems: its birthrate is falling faster than Russia’s, to the point at which it cannot recover; its economy is hollowing out very quickly; and the usual shoddiness of its work means that its Belt and Road initiative is under tremendous stress. China is still dangerous—very—but it’s weaker than most people realize.

America today, like America in 1945, is wounded, but it’s still in better shape than any other country. And this year, unlike any other time in American history, it has Trump 2.0, a president on track to be another American liberator.

From 1776 to 1797, whether as a general fighting British tyranny or a president modeling a true democratic system, Washington was our liberator. From 1861-1865, as he led the country through a civil war aimed at destroying the last vestige of British rule—chattel slavery—Lincoln was our liberator. And now, as he works to end the tyranny of Big Government, Trump is our liberator.

So, we’re doing a re-do of 1945. We’re doing a re-do of the Revolutionary Era and the Civil War—and here’s the kicker: As with the Civil War, once again, it’s the Democrats doing the oppressing, especially of blacks. In the 19th century, they oppressed them through chattel slavery. In the 21st century, they oppress them by promoting values that destroy family and education and by promoting laws (or the lack thereof) that destroy people and communities.

What other re-dos are the Democrats going through? Well, when it comes to abortion, Democrats once argued that the absence of abortion led to women living lives of shame and degradation or destroying themselves through back alley abortion. Now, after 50 year of abortion, they’re still arguing the same thing, except, like Phil on the train tracks getting it wrong while others suffer, they don’t want abortion to be safe, legal, and rare. They want it touted in schools, shouted on the internet, made possible by pills through the post, and extending from the presumably insensate embryo to the baby gasping for life on the table.

How about feminism? They’re re-doing that, too, but again, they’re doing it horribly. First-wave feminism was about the right to vote and own property. I think we all support that. Second-wave feminism was about the right to equal work for equal pay and equal opportunity for equal ability, a good idea if it’s not abused. Third-wave feminism was that men are evil. Fourth-wave feminism (and here we’re really back on those train tracks) is that men make the best women.

Then there’s Russia. When the Soviet Union truly was an Empire, in thrall to an ideology that (along with Hitler’s and Mao’s fealty to socialism) resulted in around 100 million deaths in the 20th century, the Democrats were good. Now that we have Putin, a loathsome man but not in the Soviet Union’s league, the Democrats are hysterically opposed to that same nation. Meanwhile, they’re all in on China, which was and is every bit the USSR’s equal.

Democrats are also re-doing terrorism. I finally got hold of a copy of Bryan Burrough’s brilliant Days of Rage: America's Radical Underground, the FBI, and the Forgotten Age of Revolutionary Violence ($4.99 as a Kindle book if you act fast), about the radicals who abandoned hippie passivity and opted for bombs and shootouts. Burrough says that what drove these radicals was their anger at how blacks were treated in America. They felt that the Civil Rights Movement had failed, in part because it opted for Gandhi-style peace rather than violent warfare.

However, no matter how stupid and violent these Marxist radicals were, they were right that, in the late 1960s and early 1970s, blacks were still suffering badly because of white supremacist ideas in society. These young activists had seen how societal forces in the North and South, both legal and illegal, brutalized blacks. While the laws had finally changed, racist attitudes had not. There was work to be done, but they picked the wrong work.

Now, though, 60 years after the Civil Rights Act’s passage, the work has been done. A black man was president; the former president’s black wife is one of the most popular women in America and, before her, Oprah was the most popular woman; our entertainment world (TV, movies, pro-sports) has blacks at the top of every pillar; academia has blacks at its highest ranks; and our military has gone from being seamlessly integrated, with all troops bleeding red, white, and blue, to having a fat general opine that the military’s problem is “white rage.”

What’s left? Microaggressions. That’s the Democrats’ racial re-do: Microaggressions. And of course, they justify their lunacy by pointing to impoverished blacks in communities that Democrats have destroyed through defunding the policy, revolving door courthouses, teachers’ unions stomping on education, and unlimited illegal immigration.

In every aspect of their politics and policies, Democrats are doing it all over again: abortion, feminism, foreign policy, and racial politics. And in every instance, they’re stuck on the train tracks. They’re not getting it right; they’re getting it terribly wrong. And while they, like Phil, may be confident in their resurrection, we Americans are along for the ride and justifiably terrified.

