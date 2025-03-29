Knife control comes to the U.K.: Prime Minister Starmer bans Ninja swords

U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, in what may be a tragic example of “too little, too late” action, recently announced that he has imposed a ban on ninja swords, effective as of March 27th.

Starmer imposed the ban in response to the increasing wave of knife attacks sweeping across the British Isles.

The record-high knife-related crime rates effectively forced the U.K. government to impose strict new measures to prohibit citizens from owning, manufacturing, or trading ninja swords. Those found in possession of a ninja sword will now face penalties of up to two years in prison.

To which I say, “welcome to the party, slowpokes.”

I’ve been calling for common-sense knife control, over and over again, in fact, for years now.

Right here on this esteemed site. As so often happens, you, the American Thinker reader, are on the cutting edge of information and ideas -- and are exposed to many ground-breaking notions first.

The British, like many of their European peers, are not allowed to own firearms, so they have no safe and effective way to defend themselves against the ubiquitous knife attacks.

What’s more, there are other vehicles, literally, that terrorists are using to kill infidels.

Based on the frequency and method of other terror attacks, Starmer, and his fellow European leaders, may soon wish to ban the automobile. Looking at the data, and being a good person, I am hereby publicly calling for common sense automobile control. (I do not care at all that this position may endear me to Seth Meyers or Jimmy Kimmel. Promise.)

I propose that, going forward, no vehicle should have a top speed of over 5 miles per hour.

Moreover, they should not weigh more than 500 pounds. And they should have software allowing anyone in the government to shut them off or render them incapable of movement at any time.

Hammers should also be banned, along with ropes, baseball bats, gas stoves, weed whackers, and rolling pins. Just to make for a safer world.

There are only two things experts say are not -- in any way-- responsible for the increase in violent crimes: hyper-secularism and Islamic extremism.

In other words, the collapse of Christianity and the rise of Islam, especially in Europe, are in no way related to the rapid increase in amorality and terrorist attacks in which the perpetrators yell, “Allahu Akbar!”

Government can ban guns. It can ban swords and knives. It can even ban hammers, gas stoves, and rolling pins. But until it tries to stop the societal drift into the opposite extremes of hyper-secularism and Islamic rage, the shocking violence will proceed apace.

