Karoline Maher shoots herself, and NPR, in the foot

I used to regularly listen to NPR. And then Car Talk went off the air. I loved those guys. Not only did they know their stuff, they took their work but not themselves seriously, laughed uproariously and unlike much of what NPR put on the air, provided a useful service for all Americans. Still, I never liked paying for leftists to insult me, which was what the majority of NPR’s offerings did.

It wasn’t awfully long ago that Democrats would feign outrage at anyone suggesting they were partisan hacks. The outrage was particularly outrageous for the Dem’s media propaganda arm. How dare you accuse us of bias? We’re journalists! More recently, most Dems no longer bother to pretend they’re not insanely biased, largely engaging in projection instead, though a few still make feckless protestations no one believes.

That’s why NPR’s CEO, Karoline Maher’s lies including claims her views have “evolved” during a recent congressional appearance, were particularly ironic and pathetic. Rep. Brandon Gill caught her in many, blatantly obvious lies. He brought receipts:

REP. BRANDON GILL: Do you believe that America is addicted to white supremacy?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I believe that I tweeted that, and as I’ve said earlier, I believe much of my thinking has evolved over the last half decade. It has evolved.



REP. BRANDON GILL: Why did you tweet that?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I don’t recall the exact context, sir, so I wouldn’t be able to say.



REP. BRANDON GILL: OK. Do you believe that America believes in "black plunder and white democracy"?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I don’t believe that.



REP. BRANDON GILL: You tweeted that you were reading at the time, apparently, The Case for Reparations. KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I don’t think I’ve ever read that book, sir.



REP. BRANDON GILL: You tweeted about it. You said you took a day off to fully read The Case for Reparations. You put that on Twitter in January of 2020.



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I apologize, I don’t recall that I did. I have no doubt that your tweet there is correct, but I don’t recall that.



REP. BRANDON GILL: OK. Do you believe that white people inherently feel superior to other races?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I do not.



REP. BRANDON GILL: You don’t? You tweeted something to that effect. You said, "I grew up feeling superior—ha, how white of me." Why did you tweet that?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I think I was probably on what it was to be—to grow up in an environment where I had lots of advantages. REP. BRANDON GILL: It sounds like you’re saying that white people feel superior.



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I don’t believe that anybody feels that way, sir. I was just reflecting on my own experiences.



REP. BRANDON GILL: You think that people should pay reparations?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I have never said that, sir.



REP. BRANDON GILL: Yes, you did. You said it in January of 2020. You tweeted—yes, the North, yes, all of us, yes, America, yes, our original collective sin and unpaid debt, yes, reparations, yes, on this day.



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I don’t believe that was a reference to fiscal reparations, sir.



REP. BRANDON GILL: What kind of reparations was it a reference to?



KAROLINE MAHER, NPR: I think it was just a reference to the idea that we all owe much to the people who came before us.

Gill also pointed out that most NPR staffers were obvious leftists, and only two were Republicans. Maher maintained she was concerned about that—she apparently did nothing about it—but that all those leftists were completely unbiased. NPR also commonly takes a very feminist/socialist/communist viewpoint, so this is not surprising:

One wonders if all the estrogen floating about those hallways could have a dampening effect on the testosterone of male NPR staffers? She testified her views on America being a bastion of white supremacy have “evolved, but she can’t recall what they were or state what they are now?

In any case, we’re to believe Maher took a day off to read a book on reparations, which she obviously considered very meaningful and important in her tweet, yet can’t recall reading it? And her clearly tweeted preference for reparations—paying taxpayer dollars to people who were never enslaved or in any way harmed by slavery—wasn’t really a preference for reparations, it was a sort of nebulous acknowledgement of the debt we owe someone’s ancestors?

Take the link to read the rest. Maher claimed only a tiny part of NPR’s budget comes from taxpayer dollars, yet she, and virtually all Dems, scream bloody murder at the possibility that tiny part might end. Maher’s deceptions are an eloquent argument for ending all federal funding of NPR for PBS. If their offerings are that valuable and popular, the marketplace will surely sustain them?

